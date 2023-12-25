Iran Rejects US Accusations of Tanker Attack, Highlights Broader Security Threat

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed the United States’ accusations that Tehran was responsible for striking a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean. During a news conference, a spokesperson for the ministry unequivocally stated that the claim made by the US was false. The US had alleged that an Iran-launched drone had attacked a Japanese-owned tanker near India.

This incident comes against a backdrop of intense global concern over threats to maritime shipping, largely due to Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen launching a series of attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The Houthis claim that their campaign, which specifically targets vessels they claim are linked to Israel, aims to pressure Israel into ending its bombardment of Gaza.

Responding to the US accusations, Nasser Kanaani, the ministry spokesperson, stated, “We declare these claims as completely rejected and worthless.” He further opined that the accusations were meant to divert public attention and conceal the American government’s complicity in Israel’s actions in Gaza.

The attack, which occurred on Saturday, targeted the MV Chem Pluto, a Japanese-owned tanker that was sailing 200 nautical miles off the coast of India. Maritime security firm Ambrey reported that the tanker was “Israel-affiliated” and was en route from Saudi Arabia to India.

Of note is the fact that, amidst the recent spate of maritime attacks, this is the first one that the US has directly attributed to Iran. Furthermore, it is the first attack to occur outside the Red Sea.

The US, leading a global task force to counter the Houthi threat, has consistently accused Iran of deep involvement in these incidents. However, Iran maintains that it is not coordinating with the Houthis and plays no role in the attacks. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri emphasized this stance, stating, “The resistance [Houthis] has its own tools … and acts in accordance with its own decisions and capabilities.” Bagheri also asserted that the strikes suffered by certain powers like the US and Israel should not undermine the strength of the regional resistance movement.

Amidst heightened tension, Iran’s navy has recently taken delivery of long-range cruise missiles and reconnaissance helicopters, according to the country’s state media.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What were the US accusations against Iran?

The US accused Iran of launching a drone that struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean.

What was Iran’s response to the accusations?

Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs dismissed the US accusations, stating that they were false and without merit.

Why are there concerns about threats to maritime shipping?

There have been numerous attacks on ships in the Red Sea carried out by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The Houthis claim that these attacks target vessels linked to Israel and aim to pressure Israel into ending its bombardment of Gaza.

What is the significance of the recent attack on the MV Chem Pluto?

This attack is the first one that the US directly attributes to Iran and the first to occur outside the Red Sea.

Is Iran involved in the attacks carried out by the Houthis?

Iran denies any involvement in the attacks and asserts that the Houthis operate independently.

What recent acquisitions has Iran’s navy made?

Iran’s navy has recently taken delivery of long-range cruise missiles and reconnaissance helicopters, according to state media.