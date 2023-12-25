Iran Enhances Navy Arsenal with Advanced Cruise Missiles: State Media

Iran has recently unveiled a groundbreaking addition to its naval weapons capabilities, as reported by state media. The country’s navy is now equipped with domestically developed cruise missiles that showcase impressive technological advancements.

These “smart” cruise missiles possess an exceptional range, surpassing the distance of hundreds of miles. The Talaeieh cruise missile, with a remarkable range exceeding 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), is particularly noteworthy. A distinct feature of this advanced weapon is its ability to change targets even after launch, making it highly adaptable and flexible.

Additionally, Iran has introduced the Nasi cruise missile, boasting a range of 62 miles (100 kilometers). Notably, these missiles can be effectively installed on warships, enhancing the navy’s maritime capabilities.

The missiles have arrived at a strategic naval base near the Indian Ocean, situated in the southern Iranian port of Konarak. Located approximately 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southeast of the capital, Tehran, this base ensures the navy’s readiness to swiftly respond to any potential threats or conflicts.

The development and acquisition of these sophisticated cruise missiles represent a significant advancement in Iran’s defense capabilities. By having an indigenous production capability for such advanced weapons, Iran strengthens its self-sufficiency and reduces dependency on external suppliers.

FAQ:

Q: What is a cruise missile?

A: A cruise missile is an unmanned projectile that flies at low altitudes and uses an onboard guidance system to reach a designated target accurately.

Q: What is the range of the Talaeieh cruise missile?

A: The Talaeieh cruise missile has an impressive range of more than 620 miles (1,000 kilometers), allowing it to cover a significant distance.

Q: Can the cruise missiles change targets after launch?

A: Yes, these advanced cruise missiles possess the remarkable capability to change targets even after being launched, making them highly versatile.

While it is important to note that independent verification of Iran’s military equipment announcements can be challenging, the country maintains that it possesses a diverse range of missiles capable of reaching targets up to 1,250 miles (2,000 kilometers) away. This extensive range covers destinations such as Israel, as well as U.S. military bases within the region.

Overall, Iran’s successful development and implementation of these advanced cruise missiles demonstrate its commitment to bolstering its defense capabilities and maintaining a strong presence in the region.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)