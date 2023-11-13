Iran Claims to Thwart Mossad’s Attempt to Sabotage Missile Production

Iran announced on Thursday that it had successfully foiled a major sabotage attempt by Israel’s Mossad spy agency, targeting its missile production and defense industry. According to state TV and the semi-official Mehr news agency, Iran’s defense ministry intelligence unit detected and dismantled a plot to introduce defective and equipped parts into the production process of advanced missiles. The plan was allegedly orchestrated by the Zionist intelligence services and their agents, with the intention of turning the rockets into explosive devices to harm industrial lines and employees. Iran’s intelligence forces monitored and neutralized the operation, detaining its agents.

This latest incident adds to a series of claims made by Tehran regarding foiling Mossad operations in the country. However, the authenticity of these claims remains uncertain. Iran’s intelligence ministry previously declared the dismantling of a major Mossad network last month, which was allegedly planning acts of sabotage, including targeting the grave of Qassem Soleimani, a prominent Iranian general. Iran executed four individuals accused of working for the Mossad in December, while three others received lengthy prison sentences.

The ongoing conflict between Tehran and Jerusalem continually involves accusations of espionage and attempts to undermine critical infrastructure. Both countries have engaged in a shadow war for a significant period. Israel considers Iran its greatest threat and has consistently warned of potential military action to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. Iran, on the other hand, denies pursuing such weapons and has vowed a strong response to any aggression from Israel.

FAQs

What is Mossad?

Mossad is the national intelligence agency of Israel, responsible for intelligence gathering, covert operations, and counterterrorism.

Who is Qassem Soleimani?

Qassem Soleimani was a high-ranking Iranian general who led the Quds Force, a special forces unit of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was killed in a US air strike in Baghdad in 2020.

What is the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel?

Iran and Israel have long been engaged in a conflict involving accusations of espionage, sabotage attempts, and escalating tensions. Israel views Iran as its primary threat, particularly in relation to Iran’s alleged pursuit of nuclear weapons. Iran denies seeking such weapons and has vowed to respond strongly to any Israeli aggression.