Iran Gains Access to Frozen Assets in Prisoner Exchange Agreement with the US

The recent agreement between the Iranian regime and the Biden administration has sparked discussions about the release of frozen assets to Iran. The Iranian foreign ministry claims that there will be no restrictions imposed on the released funds, while the US National Security Council asserts that the money will be used solely for humanitarian purposes. This discrepancy in statements has led to confusion and speculation.

Contrary to the Iranian foreign ministry’s claim, a spokesperson for the National Security Council, John Kirby, clarified that the rules regarding the funds are not changing. Instead, the account holding the assets will be moved to a country that allows Iran to access the money for the same purposes as under the Trump administration. Kirby emphasized that the funds are earmarked only for humanitarian purposes and will be subject to the same oversight as previous accounts.

The Iranian foreign ministry’s statement also highlighted that the deal is contingent on the US fulfilling its commitment to release Iranian prisoners held in America. Deputy foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani further affirmed that the US will release several Iranian prisoners as part of the exchange. However, negotiations are still ongoing to ensure the safe return of the five imprisoned American citizens to their homeland.

It is essential to note that this agreement is not a matter of ransom or sanctions relief, as clarified by Kirby. No US taxpayer dollars are involved, and for the initial step, Iran is not receiving anything. The arrangement involves the transfer of approximately $6 billion worth of frozen Iranian assets to a bank account in a third country. Qatar has been identified as the country responsible for holding these funds in restricted accounts.

The agreement’s success is contingent upon Iran’s compliance with its commitments, and the return of the American citizens to US soil is a critical milestone. The US Treasury Department will carefully oversee any transfers of funds to ensure compliance with existing sanctions. It is crucial to ensure that the restricted funds are used for permissible trade purposes only.

As this diplomatic process unfolds, it remains a sensitive issue that will significantly impact the relations between Iran and the US. The release of frozen assets may provide Iran with economic relief, but the focus on humanitarian purposes ensures that the funds are not used for illicit activities.