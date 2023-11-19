The Fattah-2: Iran’s New Hypersonic Missile Challenges Global Defence Systems

Iran has recently unveiled its latest achievement in military technology – the Fattah-2 ballistic missile. This new weapon, produced domestically, poses a significant threat as it claims to have the capability to travel at hypersonic speeds. Such high-speed missiles have the potential to challenge existing missile defence systems due to their unparalleled velocity and manoeuvrability.

Hypersonic weapons, characterized by their ability to fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 (five times the speed of sound), present a unique set of challenges. Traditional anti-missile systems, like the widely used US Patriot system, rely on predicting the trajectory of ballistic missiles to intercept them effectively. However, hypersonic missiles with intricate flight paths are considerably more difficult to intercept, leaving these defence systems vulnerable.

In the pursuit of cutting-edge military technology, Iran had previously unveiled the first Fattah missile system in June. This earlier version claimed to reach an impressive Mach 15, which is fifteen times the speed of sound. The development and deployment of hypersonic weapons are not limited to Iran alone. Countries such as China and the United States are also believed to be actively pursuing this capability. Furthermore, Russia has claimed to be already using hypersonic missiles on the Ukrainian battlefield.

While the high speeds and manoeuvrability of hypersonic missiles make them formidable adversaries, their effectiveness in striking targets remains uncertain. In a notable incident, Ukraine’s air force reported successfully shooting down a Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missile using a Patriot battery. This demonstrated that even the most advanced missile systems are not foolproof against skilled defence measures.

It is worth noting that Gulf Arab countries closely aligned with the United States rely heavily on the Patriot missile system for regional defence purposes. Additionally, Israel, Iran’s primary rival in the Middle East, possesses a robust air defence system of its own.

The global landscape of military capabilities is constantly evolving, and the emergence of hypersonic missiles represents a new chapter in warfare. The rapid speeds and unpredictable flight paths of these missiles present significant challenges for missile defence systems worldwide. As countries continue to develop and deploy such advanced weaponry, the race to enhance defence strategies intensifies.

FAQs

What is a hypersonic missile?

A hypersonic missile is a type of weapon that can travel at speeds exceeding Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound. Its exceptional velocity and manoeuvrability pose unique challenges to missile defence systems.

Why are hypersonic missiles difficult to intercept?

Hypersonic missiles follow irregular flight paths, making it harder for traditional anti-missile systems to accurately predict and intercept their trajectories. Their high speeds and manoeuvrability further complicate interception efforts.

Which countries are developing hypersonic weapons?

Iran, China, the United States, and Russia are among the countries actively pursuing the development and deployment of hypersonic missiles. Each nation seeks to enhance its military capabilities with these advanced weapons.

Can hypersonic missiles guarantee successful strikes?

Although hypersonic missiles possess remarkable speed and manoeuvrability, their effectiveness in hitting targets remains uncertain. Skilled defence measures, such as the Ukrainian air force’s successful interception of a Russian hypersonic missile, have demonstrated the challenges faced by these advanced weapons.