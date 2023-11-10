The Biden Administration Battles Iranian President Over Frozen Funds

By Matt Berg

09/12/2023 02:46 PM EDT

Updated:

09/12/2023 02:57 PM EDT

The recent prisoner exchange deal between the U.S. and Iran has sparked a heated disagreement between the Biden administration and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi. The deal involves the release of $6 billion in frozen funds that would be transferred from South Korea to Qatar. However, Raisi has asserted that his government will have the final say on how the money will be used.

The Biden administration, on the other hand, has made it clear that the funds can only be used for humanitarian purposes such as food and medicine. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller emphasized that the money would be closely monitored by the Treasury Department and could be frozen again if necessary. Despite Raisi’s claims, the parameters of the arrangement are well-defined and leave no room for ambiguity.

While Raisi’s comments may be an attempt to appease his domestic audience, they have raised concerns among some Republican lawmakers. Representative Mike Waltz expressed his skepticism, stating that dealing with dictatorships like Iran only gives them an advantage. He argued that such regimes have no incentive to release American hostages without strong negotiation tactics.

Miller, however, defended the deal, highlighting the difficult choices and tough negotiations required to secure the release of American citizens. He emphasized that without engaging in these negotiations, the Americans would never be freed.

Overall, the prisoner exchange deal represents a significant diplomatic breakthrough for the U.S. and Iran, but it continues to face opposition from some lawmakers. While the dispute over the frozen funds may be a point of contention, it is crucial to remember the primary goal of bringing American citizens home safely. With careful oversight and vigilance, the Biden administration aims to ensure that the funds are used solely for humanitarian purposes, providing much-needed assistance to the Iranian people.