Iran Unveils Cutting-Edge Mohajer Drone with Extended Capabilities

Iran’s military industry continues to make significant advancements as it unveils its latest achievement – the Mohajer-10 drone. This advanced domestically-built drone comes with an extended flight range, increased duration, and a higher payload capacity, according to reports from Iranian state media.

Designed to operate over vast distances, the Mohajer-10 boasts an impressive operational range of 2,000 km (1,240 miles), allowing it to cover great distances on surveillance or reconnaissance missions. Furthermore, its enhanced flight duration of up to 24 hours ensures longer-lasting operations in various scenarios.

In terms of payload capacity, the Mohajer-10 sets a new benchmark with its ability to carry up to 300 kg (661 pounds). This doubled capacity compared to its predecessor, the Mohajer-6, allows for the transportation of heavier equipment or ordnance, further expanding the drone’s potential applications.

To showcase the capabilities of the Mohajer-10, Iranian media released a video that featured the advanced drone alongside other military hardware. The video sends a powerful message, displaying the Mohajer-10 while highlighting text in both Hebrew and Persian that reads, “prepare your shelters.” This serves as a reminder of the tense relations between Iran and Israel, fueled by recent political and security developments in the region.

While speculation has arisen about Iran’s involvement in providing drones to conflict zones, particularly accusations of supporting the use of Mohajer-6 drones in Ukraine, Tehran firmly denies these claims. The focus remains on the positive advancements made by Iran’s military industry, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to strengthening its defense capabilities.

