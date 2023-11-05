Iran Bolsters Naval Capabilities Amidst Tensions in the Gulf

Iran has recently enhanced the capabilities of its Revolutionary Guards’ navy by equipping them with advanced drones and long-range missiles, further increasing tensions in the Gulf region. The move comes as the United States considers deploying guards on commercial ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian armed forces spokesperson, Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi, dismissed the notion of U.S. involvement in the region’s security, stating, “What do the Persian Gulf, the Gulf of Oman, and the Indian Ocean have to do with America? What is your business being here?”

According to Iran’s state news agency, IRNA, the Revolutionary Guards’ navy now possesses a range of weapons systems, including various types of drones and several hundred cruise and ballistic missiles with a range of 300 to 1,000 km. These new additions significantly bolster the naval capabilities of the Guards.

Amidst rising tensions, the United States has expressed its willingness to place armed sailors and Marines on commercial ships transiting the region. Furthermore, the U.S. plans to boost its military presence by deploying additional fighter jets and a warship to monitor the waterways.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is a crucial waterway through which approximately one-fifth of the world’s crude oil passes. Iran has frequently detained vessels, claiming they have violated shipping regulations. Some ships have been released only after foreign countries have freed detained Iranian vessels, exacerbating tensions in the region.

The Revolutionary Guards’ Navy Commander, Alireza Tangsiri, highlighted the improved capabilities of the newly acquired missiles, emphasizing their precision and extended range. “The cruise missiles can attack several targets simultaneously, and the commands can be altered after take-off,” Tangsiri stated in an interview with state TV.

As Iran bolsters its naval capabilities in the region, the situation in the Gulf remains highly volatile. The heightened tensions and increased military presence pose significant challenges to maintaining peace and stability in this strategically important area.