Iran is in a state of mourning as the death toll from a suicide bombing claimed by the Islamic State group rises to 89. The attack targeted a commemoration for General Qassem Soleimani, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020. The incident, which occurred in the usually peaceful city of Kerman, has further exacerbated the already tense situation in the Middle East during Israel’s war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Amidst the chaos, General Hossein Salami, the top commander of Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, addressed the gathered crowd, calling for unity against those who oppress and harm innocent civilians. The atmosphere grew tense as slogans of “Death to America!” and “Death to Israel!” echoed through the mourners.

In an attempt to link the United States to the attack, Iranian state television re-broadcasted comments made by former presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2016, where he falsely accused then-President Barack Obama of being the “founder” of the extremist group. Critics have criticized Obama’s decision to withdraw troops from Iraq in 2011 for allowing the Islamic State to thrive. However, subsequent efforts by both Obama and Trump, alongside allied forces, worked to reclaim territories held by the group.

The suicide bombers struck separately, with the second explosion occurring about 20 minutes after the first as people and emergency workers rushed to aid the wounded. The Islamic State group, in a statement, claimed responsibility for the attack, linking it to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

With the rise in the death toll to 89 and approximately 280 others wounded, Iran is grappling with the devastating consequences of this attack. As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact regional dynamics and global security.

