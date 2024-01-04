Iran Accuses Israel and US of Orchestrating Deadly Blasts near General Soleimani’s Grave

In a devastating incident that claimed the lives of at least 95 individuals, Iran has placed blame on Israel and the United States for twin bomb blasts near the grave of Revolutionary Guards general Qasem Soleimani. The explosions occurred four years after Soleimani’s death in a US strike, during a commemoration event in the country’s southern region.

These attacks were labeled as a “terrorist attack” by state media and regional authorities, further escalating tensions in the already volatile Middle East, which has been grappling with the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza and the recent killing of a Hamas senior leader in Lebanon.

While the perpetrators of these attacks remain unidentified, Iran’s president’s political deputy, Mohammad Jamshidi, expressed skepticism regarding the US and Israel’s denial of involvement. He wrote, “Washington says USA and Israel had no role in terrorist attack in Kerman, Iran. Really? A fox smells its own lair first.”

Although the United States has categorically denied any involvement, and Israel declined to comment on the matter, Iran accuses both countries, calling them the “evil and criminal enemies” responsible for this tragic incident. Iran’s leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has vowed a “harsh response” to this attack.

President Ebrahim Raisi condemned the heinous crime and declared Thursday a national day of mourning. The explosions happened in Kerman, Soleimani’s hometown, near the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque at the Martyrs Cemetery, where supporters had gathered to honor the late general. The bomb blasts occurred approximately 15 minutes apart, causing significant casualties.

Initially, reports stated that 103 people were killed, but the health minister later revised the toll to 95, as some names were mistakenly registered twice. Among the victims were three paramedics who were among the first responders to the scene. The blasts were reportedly triggered by remote control using two bags containing explosives.

The aftermath of the explosions was captured in online footage, showing the panic-stricken crowds fleeing the area as security personnel rushed to the scene. Bloodied victims could be seen lying on the ground as ambulances and rescue teams intervened to provide assistance.

The international community has condemned the attack, with the United Nations, European Union, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries expressing their solidarity with Iran. The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, conveyed condolences and condemned the terrorist attack while expressing solidarity with the Iranian people. Russian President Vladimir Putin also condemned the attacks, describing them as “shocking in its cruelty and cynicism.”

As Iran mourns the loss of innocent lives, questions surrounding the motives and perpetrators of this tragedy linger. The nation seeks justice and is determined to hold responsible parties accountable for their actions.

