Iran Holds ISIL Responsible for Attack on Major Shrine

Iran has again been the target of an attack on a major shrine in southern Shiraz, with authorities holding the ISIL (ISIS) armed group responsible for the assault. The incident took place in early June and was the second attack on the shrine in less than a year. A lone gunman, identified as Rahmatollah Nowruzof from Tajikistan, entered the Shah Cherag Shrine and opened fire, killing one person and injuring several others.

This attack is believed to be an act of retaliation for the execution of two individuals involved in the previous attack on the shrine, which claimed the lives of 13 people. Iranian state-linked media highlighted the fact that ISIS-K, the Khorasan province affiliate of the Islamic State, had previously threatened Iran following the execution of its operatives.

According to Ramezan Sharif, the spokesperson of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, extremist groups like ISIL have their objectives deeply intertwined and pose a threat to the national interests and people of Iran. He vowed that the Iranian authorities would respond decisively to such acts of terrorism.

Following the incident, 10 foreign nationals were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the shooting. The chief justice of Fars province, Kazem Mousavi, stated that the safe house of the terrorists had also been discovered. This suggests that the attacker and his accomplices were part of a larger network operating from abroad.

The Shah Cherag Shrine is one of the holiest sites in Shia Islam, making it a symbolic target for extremist groups. Despite the repeated attacks, Iran remains determined to safeguard its national heritage and the safety of its citizens and visitors. The ongoing efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and hold those responsible accountable demonstrate Iran’s commitment to combating extremism and maintaining peace and stability within its borders.

While the threat of terrorism persists, Iran’s resolve to protect its religious and cultural institutions remains unwavering. Through international cooperation and robust security measures, Iran aims to prevent future attacks and ensure the safety and well-being of its people and visitors.