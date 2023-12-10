Sweden-EU Employee on Trial in Iran for Alleged Espionage, Corruption

Iran has commenced the trial of Johan Floderus, a Swedish national working for the European Union, who is accused of espionage for Israel and “corruption on earth.” This charge carries a potential death penalty in Iran. Floderus, 33, was arrested in April of last year at Tehran airport and has since been held in Tehran’s Evin prison.

The Iranian judiciary’s Mizan news agency stated that Floderus was indicted for corruption on earth, widespread activities against national security, and extensive intelligence cooperation with Israel. Corruption on earth is considered a capital offense under Iran’s Islamic laws. Mizan published images of Floderus in a pale blue prison uniform with handcuffs, as he appeared before judges during the reading of the charges.

According to officials, Floderus gathered intelligence for Israel through projects supported by the United States and European institutions. He was also allegedly in contact with European and non-European individuals in Iran and had visited Israel prior to his trip to Iran. The statement from Iranian authorities further accused Sweden of proxy spying for Israel.

Sweden confirmed that Floderus is currently on trial in Iran, but did not disclose the specific charges against him. The country’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized that Floderus had been arbitrarily detained and dismissed all accusations as false. Sweden has repeatedly conveyed its disapproval of the situation to Iran at various levels.

Furthermore, the EU’s top foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, called for Floderus’s immediate release, stating that there are absolutely no grounds to keep him in detention. Sweden’s Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, echoed these sentiments, emphasizing that there is no basis for Floderus’s detention and subsequent trial.

Rights groups and Western governments have criticized Iran for allegedly using arrests on security charges as a means to secure political concessions from other nations. Iran, on the contrary, denies holding individuals for political reasons and maintains that such arrests comply with its criminal code.

It is important to note that Sweden’s relations with Iran have been strained since 2019, when the country arrested Hamid Noury, a former Iranian official involved in the mass execution and mistreatment of political prisoners during the 1980s. Noury was sentenced to life imprisonment in July of this year, with the Court of Appeals in Sweden expected to announce a verdict in the case on December 19.

In a separate incident, in May of this year, Iran executed Swedish-Iranian dissident Habib Farajollah Chaab for his alleged leadership of a separatist group responsible for multiple attacks, including a military parade in 2018 that claimed the lives of 25 individuals.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)