Iran’s Geopolitical Maneuvers: Leveraging the Gaza Conflict

As tensions continue to rise in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas attack, Iran is strategically deploying its foreign policy and diplomatic connections to isolate Israel. Instead of focusing on the specific details of the attacks, Iran’s campaign consists of leveraging the ongoing war in Gaza to its advantage.

Iran’s leaders, President Ibrahim Raisi and chief diplomat Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, are at the forefront of these efforts. Through a combination of outreach and incitement, they have been actively engaging with various nations and organizations to rally support against Israel and the United States.

While Iran has long supported its proxies in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, and Yemen, recent developments indicate a shift in its approach. The Iranian government has been fostering diplomatic ties with Hamas and other regional stakeholders, such as Turkey, in an attempt to coordinate policies against Israel. Furthermore, Iran is reaching out to countries like Norway, the Vatican, and BRICS nations (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) to encourage collective action against Israel.

China’s recent call for a closed-door session at the United Nations to discuss Gaza is another example of Iran’s efforts to gain international support. Additionally, Iran may be seeking to establish relations with Saudi Arabia and Egypt, potentially signaling a significant shift in regional dynamics.

While the United States has responded by deploying naval and military assets to the region to deter Iran’s proxies, the Iranian government remains undeterred. Proxies supported by Iran have escalated attacks, with almost forty incidents targeting US forces in Iraq and Syria since October 7.

The broader implications of Iran’s geopolitical maneuvers are still unfolding. By combining military actions with diplomatic initiatives, Iran seeks to create a regional conflict against both Israel and the United States. Amidst these developments, it is crucial for international actors to closely monitor Iran’s activities and assess the potential consequences for stability in the Middle East.