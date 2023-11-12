New Information Reveals Iran’s Long-Standing Collaboration with Hezbollah and Hamas

A recent report sheds light on a significant development in the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas. According to Israeli defense officials, Iran’s involvement in coordinating the deadly terrorist attack on Israel by Hamas may have started over a year ago. This revelation contradicts previous knowledge and suggests a deeper collaboration between Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas than previously understood.

The planning and training for the attack on Israeli settlements near the Gaza Strip began in 2022. A group of leaders from Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas worked closely together and provided advanced knowledge of the attack. The information was extracted from captured Hamas terrorists who admitted that they had been preparing for the assault for a year.

The elite members of Hezbollah, acquainted with urban guerilla warfare tactics, trained the Hamas terrorists in Syria and at a secret command center in Beirut. Training sessions included instruction on paragliding and hostage-taking techniques. This collaboration demonstrates a strategic alliance between Iran, Hezbollah, and Hamas, with shared objectives and coordinated activities.

Israel was already aware that Hamas had been using Hezbollah sites in Syria and Lebanon for training purposes. However, it was not specifically linked to the attack that occurred last Saturday. Hezbollah, a Lebanon-based terrorist organization funded by Iran, has been a recurrent threat to Israel’s security on its northern border.

Hamas, a political organization established in the Gaza Strip and also funded by Iran, has been designated as a terrorist group by various countries, including Israel and the US. Efforts to foster unity and cooperation between these two groups have been spearheaded by General Esmail Ghaani, head of Iran’s paramilitary Quds Force. Ghaani has held secret meetings with Hamas and Hezbollah leaders, facilitating collaboration between them.

While Iran’s direct involvement in the attack has not been proven, Hamas officials acknowledge Iran’s support. However, Iranian officials claim they were unaware of the specific attack plans. The report reveals that participants were isolated by Hamas commanders and their electronic devices confiscated, indicating a heightened level of secrecy surrounding the operation.

These recent developments shed light on the extent of Iran’s collaboration with Hezbollah and Hamas. The long-standing relationship between these groups, spanning training, planning, and potential future operations, poses a significant threat to regional stability and the security of Israel. As tensions escalate, it remains to be seen how this new information will impact the ongoing conflict and potential diplomatic efforts to resolve it.

