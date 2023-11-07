Iran-Backed Militias Strike U.S. Bases in Iraq and Syria Amid Rising Tensions

In recent weeks, tensions between Iran-backed militias and the United States have escalated, resulting in multiple attacks on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria. These militia assaults pose a significant threat to regional stability, potentially dragging the U.S. into a broader conflict.

Triggered by the Hamas attack on southern Israel in early October, the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)-backed militias have been launching strikes on U.S. military installations. Since October 17, there have been at least 24 attacks, primarily using drones, rockets, and mortars, according to reports.

In response to these attacks, the U.S. military carried out strikes on October 27, targeting weapons and ammunition storage areas connected to the IRGC in eastern Syria. The aim was to deter further aggression from Iran and its proxy militias. However, the U.S. made it clear that it did not seek escalation, which may be interpreted as weakness by the Iranian regime and its proxies.

Amidst this volatile situation, today, a new assault took place at the Ain Al Assad Air Base in Anbar Province, Iraq. Two other attacks occurred on October 29 at U.S. bases in Al-Shadadi, Hasaka Province, and the Omar Oil Field in Deir el-Zor Province, both in Syria. Further strikes occurred on October 27, following the U.S. military’s announcement of its strikes on IRGC depots. One targeted the Omar Oil Field, while the other struck the Ain Al Assad Air Base.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq (IRI), a lesser-known group established in 2020, has claimed responsibility for most of these attacks. The IRI acts as a conduit for various Iran-backed militias, including offshoots or fronts of larger groups like Hezbollah Brigades, Asaib Ahl-al Haq, Harakat Hezbollah al Nujaba, and Kata’ib Sayyid al-Shuhada. This network provides Iran with plausible deniability while maintaining control over these proxy militias.

The U.S. government faces a challenging situation with its bases in Iraq and Syria, which were initially established to counter the Islamic State. Many of these bases are located in remote areas and have limited personnel. If battle-hardened militias mobilize their forces, these bases could be at risk of being overrun.

As tensions continue to rise, it is imperative for all parties involved to exercise restraint and seek diplomatic solutions. Regional stability and the lives of countless individuals depend on de-escalating the situation and finding a peaceful resolution to this conflict.