New Threats in the Seas: Houthis Target Israeli Ships

Amidst the ongoing discussions surrounding a potential ceasefire in Gaza and the mounting pressure on Israel’s actions against Hamas, the Iran-backed Houthi movement in Yemen has once again amplified its verbal threats towards Israeli ships. The group recently made a declaration, stating its intention to target Israeli ships in the strategic maritime chokepoint known as the Bab al-Mandab straits, which connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Over the past few months, the Houthis have employed various weapons, including cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and drones, to launch attacks against Israel. Their ultimate goal is to disrupt Israeli maritime activities in the region. While some nations have classified the Houthis as a terrorist organization, the United States delisted them as terrorists in February 2021. Since then, the group has intensified its focus on Israel and has significantly increased its threats.

In a recent statement, the Houthi-linked news network Al Masirah urged all countries worldwide to withdraw their citizens employed on Israeli-flagged or Israeli-operated ships, as well as to avoid shipping on those vessels. The group justified these threats by claiming a religious, national, and moral responsibility to support Gaza and accusing Israel of perpetrating massacres and genocide.

It is important to note that maritime shipping operations are intricate, with many shipping companies registering their vessels under the flag of a third country due to the complexities of global shipping regulations. Therefore, ships of various nationalities could potentially be targeted by the Houthis for their association with Israel. This includes ships explicitly flying the Israeli flag, ships operated by Israeli companies, and ships owned by Israeli companies.

The reference to Iran’s previous activities in the waters is worth mentioning. In the past, Iran has targeted commercial ships, particularly those with alleged links to Israel, using drones in the Gulf of Oman. Additionally, Iran has utilized naval mines and employed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to raid ships, usually in response to sanctions-related issues with the West or financial disputes. Notably, ships from the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, and other nations have been targets of Iranian aggression.

Now, with the Houthis escalating their threats against ships, there is growing concern about the safety of maritime operations in the region. The United States Navy has already taken action to defend against potential attacks, as evidenced by the USS Thomas Hudner’s interception of a Houthi drone on November 15. The USS Carney also intercepted four cruise missiles and 15 drones in the Red Sea on October 20, believed to be Houthi attempts to target Israel.

