New Title: Yemen’s Ansar Allah Militia Aims to Broaden Conflict with Israel

Yemen’s Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, a powerful Iran-aligned militia, has declared its intention to open new fronts against Israel by land and sea, in addition to its ongoing missile and drone attacks. The group’s leader, Abdul-Malek al-Houthi, called on neighboring nations to facilitate direct military engagement with Israeli troops and warned of targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea.

According to Nasreddin Amer, the deputy information secretary of Ansar Allah, the group’s fighters are eager to eliminate the Israeli enemy and have the capability and resolve to confront them. Despite the geographical barrier, they continue to coordinate with the resistance forces in Gaza and neighboring regions.

Ansar Allah has been at the forefront of missile and drone attacks against Israel, and Amer emphasized that these operations will continue and develop further. Naval operations specifically target Israeli ships, and the group is prepared to strike them if the Israeli aggression against Gaza persists.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has confirmed intercepting a new missile aimed at Israeli territory and reported Ansar Allah’s claim of launching ballistic missiles at various targets in occupied Palestinian territories. Colonel Yahya Sare’e, a military spokesperson for Ansar Allah, stated that practical measures have been taken to deal with Israeli ships in the Red Sea effectively.

Although not internationally recognized as Yemen’s rulers, Ansar Allah holds significant control over the capital city and a substantial portion of the country’s population. The group is closely aligned with Iran and shares ideological ties with regional factions opposing the United States and Israel. However, it denies receiving direct military support from Iran or operating under their command.

While the conflict in Yemen has relatively calmed due to truce agreements, Ansar Allah continues to demonstrate its long-range capabilities by engaging in the war in Gaza. The group has intensified its missile and drone attacks, primarily targeting the city of Eilat in southern Israel. The IDF has consistently countered these attacks using anti-missile systems and fighter jets.

In addition to its involvement in the Israel-Hamas conflict, Ansar Allah has also targeted U.S. military assets in the region. Its downing of a MQ-9 Reaper drone near Yemen raises concerns about the group’s capabilities beyond the immediate theater of conflict.

As part of the broader “Axis of Resistance,” Ansar Allah joins other factions in the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas. U.S. troops stationed in Iraq and Syria have also faced frequent attacks from a group calling itself the “Islamic Resistance in Iraq.” The situation highlights the complex dynamics and expanding scope of the conflict.

