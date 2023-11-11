The Potential Impact of Hezbollah Joining the Israel-Hamas Conflict

The volatile situation in the Israel-Hamas conflict may soon see the involvement of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which could have far-reaching implications for the region. Hezbollah, operating as both a political party and a paramilitary organization, holds significant power in Lebanon and is designated as a terrorist organization by the U.S.

Traditionally, Hezbollah has enjoyed widespread support within Lebanon, with its Shiite political party securing a majority in Parliament. However, the country is currently grappling with an unprecedented economic crisis, with soaring inflation and a devalued currency causing severe hardship for the majority of its population.

Recent clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli armed forces near the northern border of Israel have fueled concerns that the conflict could expand beyond Gaza. Analysts suggest that if Hezbollah were to engage in the conflict against Israel, it would be a game-changer. Firas Maksad, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, describes Hezbollah as a much more formidable fighting force than Hamas, capable of altering the dynamics not only in Israel but also across the entire region.

Hezbollah, also known as the “Party of God,” emerged during Lebanon’s civil war in 1982, receiving support from Iran and Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. The group gained strength after engaging in a war with Israel in 2006, establishing itself as the dominant military force in Lebanon. However, experts note that Hezbollah may not command the same level of domestic popular support it possessed in 2006 to mount a military operation against Israel in the current context.

Joseph Daher, author of “Hezbollah: The Political Economy of Lebanon’s Party of God,” highlights Hezbollah’s transformation from a Lebanese actor to a regional player. While Hezbollah remains intrinsically linked to Iran in terms of ideology, politics, military operations, and economic ties, the group’s autonomy as a Lebanese entity is also significant.

The decision for Hezbollah to fully engage in the conflict carries considerable risks. Hilal Khashan, a professor of political science, suggests that Hezbollah would hesitate to open a front against Israel from southern Lebanon as it could provoke Israel to destroy Lebanon. Iran is purportedly signaling its intent to rein in Hezbollah through third-party channels.

Lebanon itself is grappling with one of the worst economic crises in its history, with rampant inflation and widespread poverty. As Hezbollah controls key border crossings, exerts significant political influence, and has been exhausted by involvement in conflicts in Syria, Iraq, and Yemen, taking on a new front in Israel could be overwhelming for the group. Furthermore, experts suggest that Iran may prefer not to deploy its strongest international militia to defend Hamas in Gaza or engage in a fresh conflict in Israel.

The impact of Hezbollah’s involvement is contingent upon various factors. Firas Maksad highlights that Hezbollah must consider public opinion within Lebanon, as its constituencies are fatigued from years of war and are facing the economic collapse of the country. The U.S. is also actively working to deter Hezbollah and Iran from entering the conflict, with the Biden administration deploying military support and engaging in diplomatic efforts.

While the Israel-Hamas conflict remains highly volatile, the potential engagement of Hezbollah introduces a new dimension to the already complex situation. The region braces for potential shifts in power and further escalation of tensions.