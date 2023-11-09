The Increasing Threat of Iran-Backed Forces in the Middle East

The Middle East has recently seen a rise in attacks against American positions and allies by Iran-backed forces. In just the past two weeks, there have been a total of 23 such attacks, according to the Pentagon. These attacks have targeted American assets in Iraq and Syria using a combination of one-way attack drones and rockets.

In response to these attacks, the U.S. military carried out airstrikes on Iranian positions in Syria last week. The Pentagon has made it clear that they will continue to target Tehran’s proxy groups to defend American forces. The threat posed by Iran and its proxies is not limited to a single country, but extends across the Middle East.

The Defense Department official, speaking on background, explained that Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps utilize infrastructure, militants, and proxies in Iraq and Syria. The goal is to destabilize the region and threaten American forces, potentially drawing the United States into a larger conflict. As a result, the U.S. military is prepared to respond at a time and place of their choosing.

Hamas, an Iran-backed terrorist group, recently launched a major attack on Israel, resulting in the loss of many innocent lives. In response, Tehran’s allies in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, and Yemen have escalated their terrorism activities. Rocket fire and shelling from areas in Syria and Lebanon, where Hezbollah forces are stationed, have become more frequent.

Furthermore, Iran’s assets in Iraq have also increased their attacks on American forces. This prompted the recent military response from the United States. The Pentagon has been monitoring these developments closely and has identified instances where Hamas militants have used civilian structures, including hospitals, for their terrorist operations.

While accusations have been made against Israel for intentionally targeting civilians, the Pentagon points to evidence that Hamas is using civilian structures as command centers and hiding weapons. The use of civilians as human shields and civilian structures to conceal tunnels and weapons has been widely reported.

Despite the escalating threat, the Pentagon has no immediate plans to facilitate military-assisted departures for American citizens in the region. The focus remains on defending American forces and allies from the aggression of Iran and its proxies. The situation in the Middle East remains tense, and the United States will continue to respond as necessary to protect its interests.