Arbitrary Arrests and Crackdown on Activists Continue in Iran

In the wake of the upcoming first anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, Iran’s Gilan province has witnessed a surge in the detainment of civil and labor activists, as well as family members of those affected by last year’s protests. The authorities have charged the detainees with conspiracy and cooperation in acts against national security, along with engaging in propagandistic efforts on behalf of opposition factions.

These arrests, part of a pattern observed for decades in Iran, have been met with strong opposition from human rights organizations both within the country and globally. The Iranian Human Rights Campaign has specifically drawn attention to the arbitrary detentions of women’s rights activists in Gilan province. The organization stresses the importance of documenting each case meticulously and supports the establishment of a U.N. Truth Commission to uncover the human rights violations carried out by the Islamic Republic.

Recent reports indicate that twelve women activists, alongside one political activist, were apprehended in cities across Gilan province. The individuals, including Jelveh Javaheri, Forough Saminia, Matin Yazdani, and others, were detained in Rasht, Lahijan, Fuman, and Bandar Anzali. Families of the detainees have sought information about their loved ones but have been met with limited transparency from the Public and Revolutionary Prosecutor’s office.

Meanwhile, organizations like the Hengaw Organization for Human Rights report additional arrests in the cities of Mahabad and Oshnavieh, bringing the total number of detainees to over 15. These arbitrary arrests are seen by the Iranian Retirement Council as an attempt to suppress movements for livelihood and freedom. The council firmly stands in solidarity with those detained, emphasizing their unwavering determination and courage in the face of oppression.

As concerns for the well-being and safety of the detainees continue to grow, it is imperative for international human rights organizations, governments, and individuals to condemn these actions by the Iranian authorities. The suppression of activists, particularly women’s rights advocates, in Gilan province highlights the ongoing struggle for human rights and freedom in Iran.