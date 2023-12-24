Israel to Continue Its Campaign Until Hamas is Defeated and Israelis are Freed

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared on Sunday that Israel is committed to intensifying its operations in the Gaza Strip and will not cease until Hamas is completely vanquished and the Israeli hostages are safely returned. Speaking directly to Israeli citizens, Netanyahu assured that while it may take time, Israel will persist in its fight until the end.

Netanyahu’s message emphasized the importance of achieving victory over Hamas, eliminating the threat it poses to Israel, and securing the release of Israeli captives. The Prime Minister acknowledged the high cost of war in terms of lives lost, expressing the government’s determination to preserve the lives of its soldiers. However, he made it clear that Israel will not halt its efforts until the desired outcome is achieved.

The Israeli military reported that 14 soldiers lost their lives during the weekend, bringing the total number of Israeli troops killed to 153 since the commencement of the ground offensive. In response to the initial aggression by Hamas terrorists on October 7th, which resulted in the deaths of 1,200 people and the abduction of 240 individuals in southern Israel, the ongoing conflict has caused significant devastation in Gaza, resulting in a loss of approximately 20,400 Palestinian lives (source: Health Ministry in Gaza).

Despite the heavy toll on both sides, Israel remains resolute in its cause to bring an end to Hamas’ threats and safeguard the Israeli people. The Israeli government, soldiers, and citizens stand united in their commitment to achieve victory in this relentless battle.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is the objective of Israel’s campaign in the Gaza Strip?

Israel is determined to defeat Hamas and eliminate the threat it poses to the country’s security. The campaign also aims to secure the release of Israeli hostages and ensure the safety of its citizens.

2. How long will Israel continue its operations?

While there is no specific timeline, the Israeli government has made it clear that it will not stop until its objectives are accomplished.

3. What has been the impact of the conflict on both sides?

The conflict has resulted in a tragic loss of lives, both among Israeli soldiers and Palestinian civilians. The toll on infrastructure and the overall devastation in Gaza has been significant.

4. Is there any international involvement in resolving the situation?

International efforts have been made to mediate between the parties involved and reach a peaceful resolution. However, the conflict persists despite these diplomatic initiatives.

5. What is the stance of the Israeli people?

The majority of Israelis show unwavering support for their government and its commitment to protecting its citizens. The Israeli people stand united in their determination to achieve victory and establish lasting peace and security in the region.