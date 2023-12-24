Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Reportedly Strikes Ship in Indian Waters

In a recent development, it has been reported that a ship off the Indian coast was struck by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV). Although the exact details are still emerging, a U.S. official informed Fox News about this incident. This incident took place amidst continuous attacks on cargo ships by Houthi militants on the same day. The militants fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles in international shipping lanes located in the Southern Red Sea.

Fortunately, the ballistic missiles did not hit any ships, as confirmed by officials. In response to the increasing threat, the USS Laboon successfully intercepted and shot down four unmanned drones that were launched from areas controlled by the Houthis in Yemen.

The U.S. Naval Forces Central Command also received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea, indicating that they were under attack. The Norwegian-flagged M/V Blaamanen, a chemical/oil tanker, narrowly avoided a Houthi one-way attack drone, resulting in no injuries. Likewise, the Gabon-owned, Indian-flagged M/V Saibaba, which was carrying crude oil, reported being hit by a one-way attack drone. Fortunately, there were no reports of injuries, and the USS Laboon swiftly responded to these attacks.

These incidents are the latest in a series of attacks on commercial ships by Houthi militants since October 17. These acts of aggression have raised concerns about the safety and security of shipping lanes in the region.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Q: What is an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV)?

A: An unmanned aerial vehicle, commonly known as a UAV or drone, is a pilotless aircraft operated remotely or autonomously.

Q: Who are the Houthi militants?

A: The Houthi militants are a rebel group based in Yemen. They have been involved in an ongoing conflict with the Yemeni government and have carried out attacks on various targets, including commercial ships.

Q: Are there any casualties reported from these attacks?

A: Fortunately, there have been no reported casualties from these recent attacks on commercial ships. However, they highlight the potential dangers to maritime security in the region.

Sources:

– [Fox News](https://www.foxnews.com/)

– [CNN](https://www.cnn.com/)