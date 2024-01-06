Breaking News: Iran Makes Arrests in Connection to Terrorist Attack

Iranian authorities have made significant progress in their investigation into the recent bomb blasts in the city of Kerman, which claimed the lives of numerous individuals. The country’s Intelligence Ministry has announced the arrest of 11 individuals who have been linked to the attacks.

The arrests include two suspects who were allegedly involved in supporting and supplying the two suicide bombers responsible for the bombings. Additionally, nine others who are believed to be part of a larger network providing assistance to the bombers have been apprehended in various provinces across the country.

According to Iranian officials, the bombers had affiliations with Daesh, commonly known as the Islamic State or ISIS. In a message posted on social media, the terrorist group claimed responsibility for the tragic blasts.

The Iranian government remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice, vowing to continue the operation until every person involved in supporting the criminals has been brought to justice. The Ministry of Intelligence is committed to leaving no stone unturned.

The two explosions in Kerman resulted in the loss of at least 89 innocent lives and left more than 200 people injured, according to reports from the Islamic Republic News Agency. These devastating incidents occurred amidst a gathering of mourners who had assembled to honor the memory of Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a prominent figure within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike in 2020.

Authorities have confirmed that one of the suicide bombers was a Tajik national, while the nationality of the other bomber has yet to be definitively established. During the investigation, law enforcement uncovered explosive vests, remote control devices, detonators, and a significant amount of ammunition and wiring for the vests at the residence of the two attackers.

While the information provided by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry has not been independently verified by The Washington Post, it is crucial to recognize the efforts being made by Iranian authorities to bring those responsible for this heinous act of terrorism to justice. As the investigation continues, it is likely that additional information will emerge, shedding light on the motivations and broader implications of this attack.

FAQ

What is Daesh? Daesh is an Arabic acronym that refers to the extremist militant group known as the Islamic State (IS) or ISIS. Who was Major General Qasem Soleimani? Major General Qasem Soleimani was a highly influential figure within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. He was killed in a targeted U.S. drone strike in 2020. Has the Washington Post verified the information provided by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry? At the time of this article, the Washington Post has not independently verified the account given by the Iranian Intelligence Ministry.

