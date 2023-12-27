New tensions arise as Iran and Hamas dispute credit for recent attacks

In a surprising turn of events, Iran and Hamas are embroiled in a heated dispute over the credit for the October 7th terror attacks on Israel. While Tehran claims their involvement in the attack as revenge for the killing of a high-ranking Iranian official, Hamas firmly denies any connection to Iran’s claims. This unexpected spat between close allies has raised questions about the underlying motivations and political dynamics at play.

Renowned expert Behnam Ben Taleblu, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, suggests that Hamas is likely to deny any link to Iran in order to avoid giving Israel further justification for military actions against the group. He further explains that Iran, being the world’s foremost state sponsor of terrorism, is seeking to “wash blood away with blood” since the killing of Qasem Soleimani, their chief terror mastermind.

A report from Middle East outlet Al Jazeera, owned by the Qatari government, states that the Iranian Revolutionary Guard has claimed responsibility for the October 7th attack. They labeled it as one of their responses to the assassination of Qasem Soleimani. However, Hamas has unequivocally rejected Iran’s statement, reiterating their motives as acts of Palestinian resistance against the Zionist occupation and ongoing aggression towards their people and holy sites.

The Wall Street Journal previously reported that Iran had assisted in planning the attack and training Hamas terrorists before its execution. Despite these claims, Hamas has consistently denied Iranian involvement, while Iran initially asserted that it had no knowledge of the attack. These conflicting narratives have left many perplexed, especially considering that U.S. leaders have seen no evidence of Iran’s assistance in planning the attack.

One theory put forth by Taleblu is that Iran’s focus on the end goal of striking at the Jewish state takes precedence over the means of achieving it. This perspective suggests that Iran’s success as a patron to its proxy network lies in its ability to maintain a strong hold over its various groups, even at the expense of political motivations.

Hamas is just one of the nearly two dozen proxy groups funded and supported by Iran across the Middle East. These groups, including the Houthis in Yemen and Hezbollah in Lebanon, serve as part of Iran’s broader campaign against rival nations in the region. Some of these proxy groups have attempted to expand the conflict with Israel or target U.S. military assets to disrupt American support for Israel.

These recent tensions between Iran and Hamas highlight the complex dynamics of proxy warfare and the intricate web of alliances in the region. As the situation continues to unfold, it remains to be seen how these disputes will impact the broader geopolitical landscape and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East.

Sources: Iranian state media, The Wall Street Journal.