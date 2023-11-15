Iran Accuses US of Aggravating Conflict in Ukraine, Leading to Israeli Protest

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi recently delivered a speech to the UN General Assembly, accusing the United States of fueling violence in Ukraine. This allegation prompted Israel’s representative to the UN to protest and walk out of the session. Raisi claimed that any Iranian-made drones that may have struck Ukrainian cities were sold before the war began, emphasizing his support for peace in Ukraine. On the same day as his speech, Tehran welcomed a delegation from Russia, led by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

In his speech, Raisi expressed a triumphant tone, asserting that he had successfully countered US intelligence attempts to overthrow his regime. He argued that the future belonged to countries within his sphere of influence and claimed that the days of Western dominance were over. According to Raisi, the world is transitioning into a new international order, and the project of Americanizing the world has failed. He further criticized the West for facing a crisis of identity and functionality, claiming that it perceives the world as a forest while seeing itself as a beautiful garden.

Furthermore, Raisi accused America of instigating the war in Ukraine to weaken Europe. This allegation led Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, to leave the session, denouncing the UN for providing a platform to “the butcher of Tehran.” Erdan held up a picture of Mahsa Amini, a Kurdish woman who died in police custody for a violation related to the hijab. Meanwhile, outside UN headquarters, a demonstration was held condemning the organization for granting Iran such a prominent platform. Maryam Rajavi, an Iranian opposition figure, criticized Raisi, stating that his hands were stained with the blood of thousands of MEK (Mujahedin-e Khalq) members killed in 1988.

On the day of Raisi’s speech, the United States imposed new sanctions on individuals and entities from Iran, China, Russia, and Turkey. These restrictions were a response to Russian troops launching a substantial drone attack on Ukrainian cities. The US Treasury Department targeted seven individuals and four entities associated with Iran’s unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and military aircraft development. The Ukrainian air force reported that Russian troops launched 30 Shahed-136/131 drones and one Iskander-M missile towards Ukrainian cities on the night of September 19. As a result, three drones struck industrial warehouses in Lviv, resulting in one fatality.

Raisi responded to these developments by challenging the US to produce evidence if they claimed that Iran provided weapons or drones to Russia after the war. He reiterated Iran’s opposition to war and expressed willingness to mediate to bring about its end. Raisi criticized the use of American taxpayers’ money for warfare and the profit of arms manufacturers.

During the UN General Assembly, Iran’s political director Bagheri Khani held a meeting with political directors from France, Germany, and the UK, collectively known as the E3. The E3 demanded that Tehran reverse its decision to expel one-third of the most experienced UN weapons inspectors, which would significantly impair the UN’s ability to effectively monitor Iran’s civilian nuclear program. The meeting also addressed the lifting of sanctions and expressed hopes that the recent prisoner exchange between the US and Iran would improve diplomatic relations, although this outcome appears increasingly unlikely.

A joint statement from the E3 and the US warned that Iran continues to expand its nuclear activities and deliberately obstructs the International Atomic Energy Agency’s verification and monitoring efforts, violating Iran’s Nuclear Proliferation Safeguards Agreement. The statement noted that serious questions related to undeclared nuclear materials and activities in Iran remain unresolved after more than four years.

Controversial plans for Raisi to speak at the prestigious thinktank, the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR), were delayed for a day following a request from the Iranian delegation, purportedly due to concerns about potential protests by Iranian diaspora groups. The CFR event became public knowledge over the weekend when Iranian dissident Roya Hakakian, a senior fellow at the organization, declined the invitation through a message on X (formerly known as Twitter). Human rights activist Nazanian Boniadi criticized the CFR for providing a platform to a human rights violator.