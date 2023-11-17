Israel Accused of Undermining Iran’s Missile Program with Faulty Parts

Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Iran has recently accused Israel of attempting to sabotage its ballistic missile program by supplying faulty parts that could potentially explode, rendering the weapons unusable. While the Israeli prime minister’s office has chosen not to comment on the allegation, it comes as no surprise considering the longstanding efforts by both Israel and the U.S. to impede Iran’s military advancements.

According to a reporter, these parts could also be implemented in Iran’s extensive fleet of drones, which have gained significant prominence, particularly after their utilization by Russia in the Ukrainian conflict. The alleged Israeli operation has been described as “one of the most significant attempts at sabotage” witnessed thus far. State TV reports that Israeli Mossad agents provided the defective components, which were characterized as low-cost “connectors” in the program.

In the footage presented by state TV, the showcased parts exhibited erratic behavior, as if they had been affected by an explosive force. These military-style connectors appear to be high-density circular electrical connectors. Such components are commonly used to link electronic elements of missiles or drones, such as guidance computers, allowing the transmission of electricity and signals. Previous videos released by Iran have shown missile scientists employing similar connectors in their work.

“This was planted in a part called the connector, which is responsible for connecting the [computer] network of Iranian-made ballistic missiles, as well as drones,” stated Younes Shadloo, a military correspondent for state television. “Apparently, the part contained a modified explosive kit that was timed to detonate at a specific moment.”

The report from state TV did not clarify why Iran needed to procure these connectors from abroad. However, some Iranian websites advertising these components suggest that Russian-made connectors are regarded as superior. It is worth noting that Russia’s involvement in Ukraine has led to international sanctions, thereby compromising its ability to supply the necessary electronics for missile systems.

Examinations conducted by missile expert Fabian Hinz, a research fellow at the International Institute for Strategic Studies, confirm the widespread use of circular connectors in various types of ballistic missiles. Hinz also speculates that Iran frequently acquires these connectors from overseas and emphasizes that this is not the first time Iran has brought attention to tampering with components to sabotage their missile program.

It is important to acknowledge that Israel has been suspected of orchestrating a series of targeted assassinations of nuclear scientists in Iran. Moreover, numerous sabotage attacks have targeted Iranian nuclear facilities in the past. The infamous Stuxnet computer virus, which wreaked havoc on uranium centrifuge control units, leading to their destruction, is widely attributed to joint efforts by the U.S. and Israel.

While the true extent of Israeli involvement in the recent incident remains uncertain, it sheds light on the ongoing tensions and covert operations between Iran and Israel. The continuous struggle for power and influence in the region keeps the world on edge, as the delicate balance between these two nations teeters on the brink of conflict.

