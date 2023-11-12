The Ongoing Battle Against Sexual Misconduct in Antarctica

The prevalence of sexual misconduct at U.S. research stations in Antarctica has prompted investigators from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to travel to the continent. This long-standing issue, referred to as a “pervasive problem” by the NSF director, will be addressed by special agents who are expected to arrive at McMurdo Station, the largest research hub in Antarctica, on Monday. The investigators’ visit is scheduled to take place from now until November 17, during which they will engage with staff and prepare for a future on-site presence in Antarctica.

The decision to send investigators comes more than a year after the release of a highly critical report by the NSF. The report documented a culture of harassment and assault within the U.S. Antarctic Program, which encompasses various research stations and vessels in Antarctica. The report drew on surveys of 880 current and recent employees, revealing that 59% of women had experienced negative encounters with sexual harassment or assault, and 95% of respondents knew of someone who had been assaulted or harassed within the program.

Interviews conducted as part of the report exposed the alarming frequency of incidents. One interviewee stated that every woman they knew in Antarctica had experienced assault or harassment. Sexual misconduct was described as “a fact of life” on the icy continent. Men also recounted instances of sexual harassment by both men and women.

The report highlighted the additional challenge of fear of retaliation faced by victims. Employees expressed concerns that reporting incidents would result in their removal from the program and potential blacklisting. This fear further perpetuated the environment of harassment and assault.

Following years of reports and allegations surrounding sexual misconduct, the NSF commissioned the 2021 report. In 2018, three women accused a Boston University geologist of sexual harassment during research expeditions to Antarctica. The geologist was subsequently fired from the university.

In efforts to address and prevent future incidents, the NSF watchdog office has been remotely handling complaints from workers in Antarctica over the past few months. The upcoming visit is an indication of the NSF’s commitment to establishing a stronger presence on the ice.

To bolster their efforts, the NSF has appointed Renée V. Ferranti as a new special assistant to the director. Ferranti, previously the director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response program at the Peace Corps, will focus on implementing measures to prevent and respond to sexual assault and harassment. This appointment reflects the agency’s determination to address the evolving landscape of sexual misconduct prevention.

Addressing the widespread issue of sexual misconduct in Antarctica remains a priority for the NSF and its director. By taking proactive measures and deploying investigators, the hope is to create a safer environment for all individuals involved in scientific research and support operations in Antarctica.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the investigators’ visit to Antarctica? The investigators from the National Science Foundation are visiting Antarctica in response to allegations of sexual misconduct at U.S. research stations. Their purpose is to better understand the situation on-site and prepare for future action. What did the report commissioned by NSF reveal? The report exposed a culture of harassment and assault within the U.S. Antarctic Program. It highlighted that 59% of women surveyed had experienced negative encounters with sexual harassment or assault, and 95% of respondents knew of someone who had been assaulted or harassed within the program. Why were investigators sent more than a year after the release of the report? The NSF took time to assess the situation and develop a plan of action following the release of the report. The visit by investigators signifies the NSF’s commitment to addressing the issue and establishing a stronger presence in Antarctica. Who is Renée V. Ferranti and what role will she play in addressing the issue? Renée V. Ferranti has been appointed as a special assistant to the director of the NSF. Her focus will be on implementing measures to prevent and respond to sexual assault and harassment. Her expertise in this area, gained from her previous role at the Peace Corps, will support the NSF’s efforts in combating sexual misconduct. What does the NSF hope to achieve with its actions? The NSF aims to create a safer environment for all individuals involved in scientific research and support operations in Antarctica. By addressing and preventing sexual misconduct, they strive to ensure that employees can work without fear of harassment or assault.

_Sources:_

– [National Science Foundation](https://www.nsf.gov/)