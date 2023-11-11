Moving Forward: Combating Sexual Violence at U.S. Research Base in Antarctica

In an important step towards ensuring the safety and well-being of individuals at the McMurdo Station, the watchdog office overseeing the National Science Foundation (NSF) has initiated an investigation into reports of sexual violence. The concerns raised about the prevalence of such incidents at the U.S. research base have prompted action from both the NSF and the independent investigators.

The NSF, a federal agency responsible for promoting scientific research, has announced the appointment of Renée Ferranti as a special assistant to the NSF director. Ferranti, with more than 25 years of experience in sexual assault prevention, will focus on developing and implementing strategies to prevent and respond to incidents of sexual assault and harassment.

An investigation by the Associated Press in August shed light on a distressing pattern of women at the McMurdo Station who reported that their claims of harassment or assault were not taken seriously by their employers. This disregard for their well-being often put them at further risk, highlighting a critical need for immediate action.

Internal communications obtained by the AP indicate that the NSF Office of Inspector General is sending investigators to conduct a thorough site visit to McMurdo Station. These investigators will be on-site from Monday through November 17, gathering evidence and examining the extent of the problem.

The NSF Office of Inspector General acknowledges the gravity of the situation. Lisa Vonder Haar, the chief of staff for the OIG, confirmed the visit and stated that the expanded investigative mission includes probing incidents of aggravated sexual abuse, sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, and stalking.

To better address complaints from workers in Antarctica, the OIG has had special agents remotely responding to these issues since July. However, considering the urgency of the matter, the OIG plans to have a more permanent presence on the ice during future summers.

The AP’s investigation revealed the lack of adequate support provided to women working in the Antarctic program. Alarming instances included one woman feeling compelled to carry a hammer for protection and another woman reporting a colleague’s groping only to be made to work alongside him again.

In another disheartening case, a woman who courageously reported her sexual assault was later fired by her employer. The base’s management even downgraded the allegations of a fourth woman from rape to mere harassment, dismissing the severity of her experience.

The findings from a 2022 NSF report were equally distressing, with 59% of women on the ice reporting that they experienced harassment or assault. Alcohol consumption was cited as a contributing factor in some cases.

In response to these incidents, the NSF made the decision to stop serving alcohol at the bars in McMurdo Station. However, it’s important to note that this change was intended to improve morale and welfare rather than directly tackle sexual harassment or assault.

NSF Director Sethuraman Panchanathan expressed his enthusiasm for the arrival of Renée Ferranti, highlighting her extensive expertise in sexual assault prevention. Panchanathan reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to addressing this pervasive problem and expressed confidence that, with Ferranti’s guidance, they will continue adapting and accelerating their efforts to combat sexual violence.

Renée Ferranti herself expressed the desire to make a meaningful impact in advancing the NSF’s progress in addressing sexual violence. Her appointment brings hope that necessary changes and initiatives will be implemented to ensure a safer and more inclusive environment at the McMurdo Station.

(Original article source: [Honolulu Star-Advertiser](https://www.staradvertiser.com/2022/11/13/breaking-news/investigators-being-sent-to-u-s-research-base-in-antarctica-over-sexual-violence/))