Israel’s Accusation of Hamas Tunnel under Gaza Hospital Debunked

A thorough investigation by Sanad, Al Jazeera’s digital investigation agency, has refuted Israel’s recent claim that there exists a tunnel for Hamas fighters beneath the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital for Rehabilitation and Prosthetic Hospital, commonly known as the Qatari Hospital.

Israeli authorities have frequently alleged the presence of command bunkers and main tunnels beneath Gaza hospitals, using this as justification for targeting healthcare facilities. However, international law protects health facilities during times of war.

In a video released by Israel’s military, a hatch in the hospital courtyard adjacent to an exterior wall was presented as evidence of a Hamas tunnel. Sanad’s investigation, however, reveals that this hatch is simply the access point for a water reservoir used by the hospital. The reservoir serves various purposes, including filling therapeutic pools for amputees, watering the grounds, and acting as a reserve water source in emergencies.

To reach this conclusion, Sanad analyzed satellite footage, examined construction archives of the hospital, and interviewed one of the original engineers involved in its building. The Qatari-built hospital began its operations in 2019.

Gaza’s hospitals, including the Sheikh Hamad Hospital, have faced substantial damage due to Israel’s relentless aerial bombardments targeting medical facilities. In its war on Gaza, Israel has accused specific hospitals, such as al-Shifa, the largest hospital in the region, of concealing Hamas tunnels and collaborating with the group. Consequently, Israel justifies repeatedly bombing hospital vicinities that not only accommodate patients but also shelter displaced people from across Gaza.

Experts argue that such attacks may constitute violations of international law, citing the protected status of civilians and medical facilities. These assaults on healthcare infrastructure undermine crucial services during times of urgent need.

FAQ

Does the Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital have a Hamas tunnel?

No, the investigation conducted by Sanad, Al Jazeera’s digital investigation agency, has debunked the claim made by Israeli authorities. The hatch presented as evidence of a tunnel is actually the access point for a water reservoir used by the hospital.

Why does Israel claim there are tunnels under Gaza hospitals?

Israeli authorities assert the existence of tunnels beneath Gaza hospitals to justify their targeting of healthcare facilities during times of conflict. However, international law protects hospitals, considering them safe spaces for medical treatment and care.

What are the consequences of Israel’s bombing of hospitals in Gaza?

Israel’s aerial bombardments on hospitals in Gaza result in severe damage and disrupt vital healthcare services for the population. These attacks not only endanger the lives of patients but also displace many within the already besieged region.

Do attacks on hospitals violate international law?

Yes, repeated bombing of hospitals and deliberate targeting of medical facilities may constitute violations of international law. The protected status of civilians and healthcare infrastructure is recognized globally, ensuring the provision of medical care even during times of conflict.

