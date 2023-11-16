Invest 95-L Poses Potential Threat of Becoming Tropical Depression, NHC Reports

Invest 95-L has recently emerged in the southwestern Caribbean Sea. Meteorologists have assigned a 60% probability of development within the next seven days, as well as within the next two days. According to the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Invest 95-L has the potential to evolve into a tropical depression. The current analysis of environmental conditions suggests that the system may form into a depression prior to making landfall in Nicaragua by early Tuesday.

The NHC emphasizes that the prospective formation of the tropical depression is contingent on auspicious environmental factors. This includes elements such as favorable wind patterns and sea surface temperatures. The NHC is keeping a close watch on Invest 95-L, as it joins Hurricane Tammy on the radar.

