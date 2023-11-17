Tropical Depression Forms from Invest 95-L

Invest 95-L has developed into a tropical depression, officially named Tropical Depression 21. The National Hurricane Center reports that the depression is located approximately 35 miles southeast of Bluefields, Nicaragua, and it is moving west at a speed of 5 mph. With maximum sustained winds of 30 mph, the depression is expected to bring heavy rainfall to Nicaragua and Honduras before dissipating within the next 24 hours.

While Tropical Depression 21 poses no threat to the United States, another system named Tammy has formed in the Caribbean. Tammy is also not expected to impact the U.S., but it could potentially affect Bermuda with rough surf as it curves back towards the north and east.

As for the weather forecast in Central Florida, residents can expect comfortable temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s for the next few days. Breezy conditions will persist, resulting in higher than normal rip current risks along the coast. Mariners should be cautious as seas build up to 4 to 7 feet, and beachgoers should be aware of breaking waves ranging from 3 to 5 feet. Golfers may experience some impact from the wind, but overall, the weather impact is low.

UCF fans can look forward to a pleasant day for the homecoming game against the West Virginia Mountaineers. With kickoff temperatures around 80 degrees and a steady breeze, it will be a comfortable afternoon for football.

In summary, Tropical Depression 21 formed from Invest 95-L and is moving west towards Nicaragua and Honduras. Meanwhile, Tammy is expected to bring rough surf to Bermuda. Central Florida will experience comfortable temperatures and breezy conditions, with rip current risks along the coast.