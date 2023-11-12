Invasive Species: The Hidden Costs and Threats to Global Economies

A groundbreaking study has revealed the staggering impact of invasive species on the global economy. Invasive plants and animals, introduced to new ecosystems around the world, are causing an estimated $423 billion in losses annually. These nonnative species pose a significant threat to nature, food systems, and human health.

The comprehensive report, based on data from 2019, highlights the alarming increase in costs over the past half-century. Since 1970, the expenses have quadrupled every decade. However, the figures provided are likely conservative estimates due to the complexities of accounting for all the effects.

Human activities, both intentional and unintentional, have resulted in the introduction of over 37,000 nonnative species to unfamiliar environments. Of these, more than 3,500 are considered invasive and harmful to their new ecosystems. Astonishingly, invasive species have played a major role in 60% of recorded extinctions of plants and animals.

This report, produced by the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services for the United Nations, builds upon a previous study conducted in 2019. That study warned of the potential extinction of up to one million plant and animal species.

The rise in alien species worldwide is unprecedented. Approximately 200 new alien species invade each year, with their impacts steadily increasing. The report, authored by 86 experts from 49 countries, incorporates contributions from thousands of scientific studies and the knowledge of Indigenous peoples and local communities.

Invasive species are introduced through various channels, such as global wildlife trade and international shipping. For instance, zebra mussels, an invasive species that arrived on cargo ships from Europe in the 1980s, have driven local mussels to the brink of extinction in the Great Lakes region. They have also forced power plants to spend millions of dollars unclogging water intakes.

Some plants and animals find their way into new environments by hitching a ride with ordinary travelers using cars, planes, or trains. European shore crabs, for example, have invaded commercial shellfish beds in New England, causing significant damage to the industry.

Moreover, certain species are intentionally introduced for perceived benefits but later spiral out of control. It is crucial to develop solutions that address these factors adequately.

It is important to note that not all nonnative species are problematic. Some, like chickens and potatoes, have been successfully domesticated and contribute significantly to agriculture. However, the unchecked spread of invasive nonnative species can severely disrupt food systems.

Invasive species can also pose a threat to human health. Mosquitoes, which transmit diseases like malaria, dengue fever, and the Zika virus, have become invasive across the globe. Unfortunate, these diseases disproportionately affect vulnerable communities, particularly in developing countries. With the effects of climate change, mosquitoes are expected to spread to new regions, including urban centers like New York.

Furthermore, invasive species can disturb ecosystems to an extent where they are unable to provide essential services relied upon by humans. These services include maintaining fisheries, regulating rain patterns, and purifying drinking water. Invasive species also diminish biodiversity, making ecosystems more vulnerable to diseases and other threats.

Islands are particularly susceptible to invasive nonnative species. In over a quarter of the world’s islands, the number of invasive species surpasses that of native ones. This vulnerability was tragically demonstrated during the recent wildfires in Hawaii, which were fueled by invasive grasses and higher temperatures, claiming the lives of at least 115 people. Similar incidents occurred in Chile and Australia.

While countries have fallen short of meeting the 2010 target to reduce invasions, a global agreement to protect biodiversity signed in December 2020 emphasizes the need to reduce the introduction and establishment of invasive species by at least half.

Preventing the arrival of invasive species in new regions is the most effective approach to combat this growing crisis. Risk assessment before species transportation and implementation of simple biosecurity measures are essential strategies.

Inaction carries a high cost. Once a species becomes established in a new environment, removing them becomes extremely expensive or even impossible, especially in marine ecosystems.

The problem of invasive nonnative species is a serious threat to the quality of life of millions worldwide, but it is a manageable problem if the necessary investment and commitment are made. It is crucial to prioritize efforts in preventing their spread and protecting ecosystems from further harm.

