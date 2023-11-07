How to Safeguard Against Bed Bugs When Traveling

When it comes to traveling, one thing that most people don’t want to bring back with them is bed bugs. These blood-sucking insects can easily hitch a ride in luggage or clothing, making their way home undetected. With recent reports of bed bugs infesting public transportation during Paris Fashion Week, it’s essential to take precautions to avoid bringing these unwelcome visitors back with you.

Larry Bernhardt, an exterminator at Top Notch Pest Control, offers valuable advice on how to protect yourself from bed bugs while traveling. According to Bernhardt, bed bugs are skilled hitchhikers, latching onto people’s belongings and quickly spreading to new locations. This is particularly concerning in a bustling city like Paris, where a large number of international visitors pass through.

Although the risk of encountering bed bugs on an airplane is unpredictable, it largely depends on chance. Airlines and airports have their own mitigation protocols in place, including regular inspections by certified dogs, which have a 97 percent success rate in detecting these pests. However, it ultimately falls on individual travelers to take precautions.

To safeguard against bed bugs, Bernhardt recommends taking the following steps:

1. Inspect your belongings: Check your luggage, clothing, and personal items for signs of bed bugs before leaving your accommodation.

2. Practice safe laundering: Upon returning home, wash and dry all your clothes on high heat to kill any potential bed bugs. Consider sealing your clothes in a plastic bag before washing to prevent any escapees.

3. Get professional inspection: To be extra cautious, schedule a visit from a certified canine inspector a few days after returning home. They can detect bed bugs more accurately than human inspectors.

4. Stay vigilant on public transportation: Bed bugs can be found on more than just cloth seats. Be mindful of your surroundings and check your clothes for any signs of infestation after using public transportation.

By following these guidelines, you can significantly reduce the risk of bringing bed bugs home with you. While it’s important to be aware of the potential for infestations, taking these precautions will give you peace of mind while traveling and ensure a bug-free return home.