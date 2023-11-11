Interpol Seeks Assistance in Identifying Deceased Child Found in German River

Interpol and German police have urged the public for help in identifying the body of a young boy found dead in the Danube river over a year ago. The International Criminal Police Organization, commonly known as Interpol, issued a plea to gather information about the suspicious circumstances surrounding the child’s death.

The lifeless body of the boy was discovered near Grossmehring in the state of Bavaria, Germany, on May 19, 2022. Since then, authorities have been working to widen their search and gather more information about the case.

To aid in their investigation, Interpol has circulated a “Black Notice” to law enforcement agencies in its 195 member countries. Such notices serve as a means to gather intelligence and information about unidentified bodies.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the child may have spent time outside of Germany. Interpol has stressed the importance of international cooperation in order to find answers and shed light on this tragic incident.

Jurgen Stock, the Secretary General of Interpol, has called upon the global law enforcement community to cross-reference databases and examine open or unsolved cases. The organization believes that by publicly releasing specific details about the boy, someone with knowledge of his identity or the circumstances surrounding his death may come forward.

While the exact cause of death remains unknown, the boy’s body was found weighed down with a stone slab and wrapped in foil. In an effort to aid identification, Interpol has shared facial reconstruction images and physical characteristics of the child.

According to authorities, the boy was estimated to be between five and six years old, approximately 110 cm tall, with brown hair, and weighing around 15 kilograms.

The length of time the body had been in the water prior to its discovery remains unclear. Investigators are hopeful that through the collective efforts of Interpol and law enforcement agencies worldwide, the boy can be identified, and justice can be served for this young life lost.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is Interpol? Interpol, short for the International Criminal Police Organization, is a global law enforcement agency that connects police forces from different countries to cooperate and fight international crime. What is a “Black Notice”? A “Black Notice” is a notice issued by Interpol to gather information about unidentified bodies. It allows law enforcement agencies worldwide to share intelligence and insights to aid in investigations. Why is it important to identify the child? Identifying the child is crucial to understanding the circumstances surrounding his death and potentially bringing those responsible to justice. It also brings closure to the family and allows for proper mourning. How can the public help? If you have any information that could lead to the identification of the child or provide insights into the case, please contact your local law enforcement agency or Interpol. Any information, no matter how small or seemingly insignificant, could be valuable in solving this case.

Source: DW