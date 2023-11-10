Internet Disruption in Gaza Amid Escalating Conflict

The recent escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas has led to a complete internet blackout in the Gaza Strip. The destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes has severed the remaining international connections, making it significantly more difficult for the people of Gaza to communicate with the outside world. This loss of internet connectivity comes as Israel expands its bombardment of the strip, intensifying the ongoing conflict that began after the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas militants on Israeli settlements.

Paltel, the major telecommunications company in Gaza, confirmed that the heavy bombardment had destroyed all the international links connecting Gaza to the outside world. Unfortunately, the ongoing airstrikes and lack of necessary equipment and supplies make it unlikely that the repairs could be carried out anytime soon. The Paltel employees, currently seeking shelter and struggling to remain in contact, face immense challenges in restoring internet access to the region.

The blackout can be seen as a precursor to a potential ground invasion of Gaza, creating even greater difficulties for its residents, who have already endured substantial losses from airstrikes and targeted raids. The Israeli military has stated that ground troops are expanding their operations in Gaza with significant force to achieve the objectives of the war.

Organizations monitoring internet connectivity, such as NetBlocks and Cloudflare, have observed a sharp decline in connectivity within Gaza. Cloudflare reported traffic declines across multiple governorates in Gaza, while NetBlocks identified this disruption as the largest internet blackout experienced in Gaza to date.

The cause of this outage has been confirmed as direct damage from the bombardment, resulting in a sudden and complete loss of connectivity. While it remains unclear if internet providers were specifically targeted, the Israeli Defense Forces have acknowledged their expanded strikes targeting terrorist infrastructure.

During the Israel-Hamas conflict, critical infrastructure has repeatedly become a primary target. In 2014, an Israeli airstrike destroyed Gaza’s only power plant, and recent airstrikes have targeted thousands of structures in the region. Paltel, already facing challenges in providing services, previously shut down phone and internet connectivity during an electric power crisis in 2017. As part of the Oct. 7 attack, Hamas reportedly took down several Israeli communications towers along the Gaza border.

In the midst of this disruption, it is worth noting that Al Jazeera continues to broadcast from and communicate with Gaza using satellite connections, ensuring ongoing news coverage and communication despite the blackout.

