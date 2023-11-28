International Mediators Advocate for Longer Gaza Pause to Facilitate Hostage Releases

Amman, Jordan — As the temporary halt in fighting in Gaza marks its fifth consecutive day, international mediators are pushing for an extended pause to enable the release of more hostages. Both sides have agreed to a 48-hour extension of the initial four-day ceasefire in exchange for the release of additional Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners.

The extended pause not only allows for the safe exchange of hostages but also facilitates the delivery of urgently needed supplies to the people of Gaza, who are facing worsening humanitarian conditions with the onset of winter weather.

On Tuesday evening, 12 more hostages, including 10 Israelis and two Thai nationals, were released and reunited with their families. In return, 30 Palestinian prisoners, 15 women, and 15 children, were also set free. These releases signify a positive step towards resolving the conflict and promoting reconciliation between the two sides.

Top officials from the United States have arrived in the region to work towards an even more enduring pause in the fighting. They are committed to preserving this rare break and preventing further displacement of civilians during future operations. The protection of United Nations facilities, shelters, and civilian infrastructure is a priority.

Faqs

– What is the purpose of the extended pause in fighting?

The extended pause aims to facilitate the release of hostages and allow for the delivery of essential supplies to the people of Gaza.

– How many hostages have been released so far?

As of now, a total of 22 hostages have been released, including 20 Israelis and two Thai nationals.

– What are the goals of the international mediators?

The mediators are working towards an enduring ceasefire and promoting reconciliation between the two sides.

– What measures are being taken to protect civilians during future operations?

Efforts are being made to protect United Nations facilities, shelters, and civilian infrastructure.

– Are there any plans for a permanent ceasefire?

While the continued releases contribute to a positive atmosphere, they do not guarantee a permanent ceasefire at this time.

With the aim of averting a resumption of hostilities, CIA Director William J. Burns has engaged in secret negotiations to broker a larger hostage deal. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit the region to emphasize the need for humanitarian aid, secure the release of more hostages, and advocate for the establishment of a Palestinian state.

Qatar, a key mediator in the ongoing negotiations, hopes for the extension of the humanitarian pause beyond the current timeframe. They also anticipate the release of not only women and children hostages but also military personnel.

While the current pause has provided some relief from the constant violence in Gaza, the fear of returning to full-scale war looms large. Over the course of the conflict, more than 13,300 Palestinians have been killed. The pause has given Gazans an opportunity to address their immediate needs, but the path to lasting peace still seems uncertain.

