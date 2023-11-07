Investigation Uncovers Horrific Torture Methods in Kherson

A recent investigation conducted by the Mobile Justice Team, a group of international lawyers and investigators supporting Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office, has shed light on the horrific torture methods employed by Russian forces in the Ukrainian city of Kherson. The team has identified at least 36 victims who have described the use of electrocution during interrogations, with almost half of those cases involving the electrocution of genitals.

The findings of the investigation paint a grim picture of the extent of abuse suffered by prisoners in Kherson. Other techniques commonly utilized in the more than 35 torture chambers found in the city include suffocation, waterboarding, severe beatings, and threats of rape. The evidence gathered by the Mobile Justice Team also revealed that these torture sites were directly financed by the Kremlin and managed by various Russian security agencies.

“It is crucial that we not only bring the perpetrators of these severe crimes to justice but also build successful cases against those who gave the orders,” said Wayne Jordash, an international human rights lawyer leading the Mobile Justice Team. The team’s goal is to support the Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General in holding accountable those responsible for the atrocities committed in Kherson.

The extent of the psychological impact on the Ukrainian people as a result of these heinous crimes is immeasurable. “The true scale of Russia’s war crimes remains unknown, but what we can say for certain is that the psychological consequences of these cruel crimes on Ukrainian people will be engrained in their minds for years to come,” stated Anna Mykytenko, a senior legal adviser for Global Rights Compliance.

The investigation into the war crimes in Kherson serves as a stark reminder of the atrocities committed during Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. It is vital that the international community continues to support efforts to bring justice to the victims and hold those responsible accountable for their actions.