International Court Urges Peru to Uphold International Law and Human Rights in Fujimori Case

Peru’s decision to potentially release former authoritarian leader, Alberto Fujimori, from jail has sparked concerns among lawyers that the country may be risking its reputation as a champion of international law and human rights. The constitutional court recently ordered Fujimori’s “immediate release” despite his conviction for corruption and involvement in human rights crimes during his tenure as president in the 1990s.

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights, of which Peru is a signatory, has repeatedly emphasized that Fujimori cannot be pardoned due to his conviction. In response to Peru’s constitutional court ruling, the international court called on Peru to “refrain from executing the order.” The court is urging Peru to abide by its international obligations and not to overlook Fujimori’s crimes against humanity.

Fujimori, who remains a divisive figure in Peru, has supporters who credit his leadership with combating the Maoist Shining Path movement and stabilizing the economy. However, many others view him as an autocratic ruler responsible for human rights abuses and corruption during his time in power.

Peru’s constitutional court based its decision on an earlier appeal in 2022 that sought to reinstate a humanitarian pardon granted to Fujimori on Christmas Eve in 2017. The pardon was later revoked under pressure from the Inter-American Court of Human Rights.

The ruling has raised concerns among human rights advocates and organizations. The UN human rights office described it as a “concerning setback for accountability,” emphasizing that any release of individuals involved in serious human rights violations must comply with international law.

The responsibility of determining the next course of action lies with the government of President Dina Boluarte. However, the current administration itself faces accusations of human rights violations and excessive use of force during anti-government protests in late 2021 and early 2022, where several lives were lost.

Peru’s government will now face a critical test in demonstrating its commitment to human rights and adherence to international treaties. Human rights lawyer Carlos Rivera warns that Peru does not want to be perceived alongside countries like Venezuela and Nicaragua, which have been accused of disregarding international norms.

At the same time, the government is under pressure from a powerful coalition in the congress, which supports Fujimori’s release. Keiko Fujimori, Alberto Fujimori’s daughter and a prominent right-wing political figure, remains influential in Peruvian politics.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the Inter-American Court of Human Rights?

The Inter-American Court of Human Rights is an autonomous judicial institution established by the Organization of American States (OAS) to interpret and apply the American Convention on Human Rights.

Q: Why is Fujimori a controversial figure in Peru?

Fujimori’s presidency was marked by allegations of human rights abuses, corruption, and authoritarianism. While some credit him with stabilizing the economy and combating terrorism, others view him as a dictator responsible for human rights violations.

Q: What is Peru’s constitutional court?

The constitutional court in Peru is the highest judicial authority responsible for upholding the constitution and ensuring the legality of laws and government actions.

Q: What are the concerns about releasing Fujimori?

The concerns revolve around the potential violation of international law and human rights, as Fujimori has been convicted of serious crimes. Releasing him could undermine accountability for human rights abuses and send a negative message about Peru’s commitment to justice.

