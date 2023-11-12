Dissent Grows Within EU as von der Leyen Overlooks Palestinian Statehood

As the Israel-Hamas war rages on, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is facing mounting criticism for failing to acknowledge the European Union’s support for Palestinian statehood in her public statements. The EU’s own foreign policy team is becoming increasingly frustrated with her stance, while 800 EU staff members have taken the unprecedented step of penning a letter to protest her perceived bias towards Israel.

One particular source of discontent arose from von der Leyen’s recent speech at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think-tank in Washington. In her address, she placed emphasis on Israel’s right to defend itself in response to the brutal assault by Hamas on October 7. However, she notably omitted any mention of the crucial two-state solution that is a fundamental aspect of European countries’ position on the conflict.

A senior EU official criticized von der Leyen for expressing her personal opinions and presenting an unbalanced perspective on the crisis in the Middle East. He reminded that foreign policy decisions should be made by member states and the Council, implying that her remarks did not accurately represent the EU’s official stance. The EU’s position, he emphasized, is focused on reestablishing the Mideast peace process as the sole viable solution to the issue.

Von der Leyen’s pro-Israel stance had already drawn significant controversy during her recent trip to the country. Lawmakers heavily criticized her for neglecting to call on Israel to comply with international law in its actions against Gaza, the launching ground for the Hamas attack. This strained her relationship with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who promptly questioned the legality of Israel’s restrictions on the population of Gaza.

Regarding the criticism of her Hudson Institute speech, a European Commission spokesman declined to comment. However, it is clear that there is growing dissent within the EU regarding the ongoing war. A group of EU employees expressed their frustration with von der Leyen through an open letter, which was signed by 798 individuals working in Brussels and EU embassies worldwide. The letter called out the Commission’s unconditional support for one party and pointed to symbolic gestures such as lighting up EC buildings with the Israeli flag.

While the letter received limited support due to the Commission’s large staff size, it did not garner the endorsement of Cristiano Sebastiani, president of the EU employee trade union Renouveau et Démocratie. Sebastiani acknowledged the effort of the signatories but disagreed with the letter’s perceived lack of balance and context complexity.

Meanwhile, tensions continue to escalate. An internal note circulated among Commission staff warned of a gathering of approximately 10,000 demonstrators supporting Palestinians near the Schuman roundabout, where the EU buildings are located. The note highlighted concerns of potential violence during the event.

The growing discontent surrounding von der Leyen’s handling of the Israel-Hamas conflict underscores the divisions within the EU’s approach to the issue. As the war persists, it remains to be seen how these internal frictions will influence the EU’s role in the pursuit of peace in the Middle East.

FAQ

What is the EU’s position on Palestinian statehood?

The EU supports the establishment of a Palestinian state as part of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. It views this as the only possible solution for the issue in the Middle East.

Why is von der Leyen facing criticism?

Von der Leyen is facing criticism for neglecting to mention the EU’s support for Palestinian statehood in her public remarks on the Israel-Hamas war. This has led to accusations of biased support for Israel and a failure to represent the EU’s official position on the crisis.

How are EU staff members expressing their discontent?

Approximately 800 EU staff members have signed an open letter expressing their frustration with von der Leyen’s perceived bias towards Israel. They criticize the Commission’s unconditional support for one party and highlight symbolic gestures, such as lighting up EC buildings with the Israeli flag.

What is the concern regarding demonstrations near EU buildings?

An internal note issued to Commission staff warns of the presence of around 10,000 demonstrators supporting Palestinians near the Schuman roundabout, where the EU buildings are located. There are concerns of potential violence during the gathering.