The Evolving Landscape of Urban Warfare: New Strategies and Challenges

Urban warfare has entered a precarious new phase as the Israel-Hamas conflict intensifies. With the Israeli Defence Forces now surrounding Gaza City, the densely populated heart of the Gaza Strip, the focus has shifted to urban warfare, including intricate tunnel networks and hidden explosives.

In this new phase, the Israeli Defence Forces are employing sappers, specialized soldiers who use machines and explosives to clear paths through obstacles and create defensive measures. These skilled individuals play a crucial role in overcoming the enemy’s defenses and laying traps to protect their own positions. The term “sappers” derive from the ancient technique of “sapping,” which involves approaching enemy positions beneath the surface to evade arrows, bullets, or shells.

Hamas, on the other hand, has dedicated its efforts to excavating an extensive network of tactical tunnels interlinked and isolated in various strategic locations throughout Gaza. Some tunnels are located deep underground, impervious to bombing, while others are deliberately closer to the surface for easier access. These tunnels not only enable clandestine movements between buildings but also act as potential traps to lure Israeli soldiers into captivity.

Additionally, Hamas sappers have likely planted numerous improvised explosive devices (IEDs), concealed within walls or buried underneath roads. These covertly placed explosives pose a significant threat, triggering devastating effects when armored vehicles pass by.

Entering Gaza City, the Israeli Defence Forces find themselves engaged in an excruciatingly slow and harrowing task. This phase of the conflict pits the experienced Israeli forces, equipped with the world’s best capabilities for urban warfare, against Hamas militants prepared to sacrifice their lives in a fight they have meticulously planned for years. The difficult terrain strongly favors the defensive side, making progress challenging.

Lessons from previous urban warfare operations, such as the battle to eliminate ISIS in Mosul and Marawi City, shed light on the complexities of this form of combat. In both instances, prolonged conflicts ensued, characterized by the constant threat of ambush from tunnels, hidden IEDs in entrances and stairwells, and remote attacks by drones or explosive devices.

Urban warfare presents diversified challenges on multiple layers. Firstly, there is a perceptual challenge, as the cognitive dissonance between a liberal society’s beliefs about restraint in conflict clashes with the realities of war’s inherent brutality and destruction. Tactical challenges arise from fighting within urban settings, including the uncertainties caused by hidden adversaries, the heightened exposure of advancing forces, and the compromised effectiveness of sensors and communications systems.

Most notably, the presence of civilians in urban war zones poses significant ethical and moral hurdles. These innocent individuals suffer disproportionately from casualties, displacement, and disease caused by the destruction of cities. Military commanders are faced with the proportionality dilemma, balancing the necessity of their actions with minimizing civilian harm.

Moreover, additional complexities arise, such as providing security and support to noncombatants, addressing security threats from civilian phone and social media usage, and dealing with potentially hostile or obstructive civilians.

Having undergone previous conflicts in Gaza, the Israeli Defence Forces have learned valuable lessons. They recognized the importance of winning the contest of international and domestic public opinion, engaging in precise air strikes alone proved insufficient. The IDF discovered that well-protected armored vehicles and innovative capabilities were essential to counter Hamas’ extensive tunnel networks.

Equipped with the world’s best-protected tanks, armored personnel carriers, and specialized engineering vehicles like the D9 armoured “Doobi” bulldozer, the IDF has prepared for urban operations. The D9 bulldozer allows for the demolition of houses instead of entering them, reducing the risk of ambushes and IEDs. However, the use of these bulldozers has been controversial due to their association with home destruction as punishment.

As the war in Gaza unfolds, the IDF will rely on these well-equipped tools to create safe paths through mined terrain, navigate alternative routes through buildings, and construct protective barriers around “secured areas” to consolidate their progress.

