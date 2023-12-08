The Rising Toll: Southern Gaza’s Battle for Survival

Intense urban warfare continues to ravage southern Gaza, with the death toll steadily climbing. As Israel expands its ground offensive, nearly two million civilians find themselves trapped in an increasingly cramped territory. The largest cities, Khan Younis and Jabaliya, have become hotspots of the conflict, as Israeli soldiers, supported by airstrikes, engage Hamas fighters in brutal combat.

The Palestinian enclave has already witnessed the loss of over 17,000 lives, with a staggering 70% of the casualties being women and children. The situation is dire, with civilians caught in the crossfire and left with nowhere to flee. Striking images depicting Palestinians, under the watchful eye of Israeli soldiers, have incited heated debates on social media. As the chaos unfolds, global leaders are calling for the protection of civilians and the urgent separation of the civilian population from Hamas.

While the United States has traditionally stood by Israel, recent events have raised concerns about the heavy toll on innocent lives in Gaza. President Joe Biden emphasized the imperative to safeguard civilians during his conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Washington recognizes the need for a political solution and expresses increasing worries about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

The loss of life is not one-sided, as 91 Israeli soldiers have also fallen in the course of this conflict. Tragedy struck close to home for the Israeli War Cabinet when Gadi Eisenkot’s son died on Thursday, adding to the mounting Israeli casualties.

Amidst the chaos, thousands of desperate individuals are attempting to escape Khan Younis, heading towards Rafah on the Egyptian border, which remains the sole lifeline for humanitarian aid distribution. Abdullah Abu Daqqa, who reached the border town, described the past two months as the hardest of his life. Many others share his sentiment, struggling without basic necessities and witnessing the situation deteriorate each passing day.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights the dire state of Gaza’s healthcare system, describing it as on the brink of collapse. Most hospitals in the north are no longer operational, while those in the south are overwhelmed by the influx of wounded patients. Gaza’s health system is crippled, with shortages of water, food, medicine, and electricity intensifying the suffering.

The total siege imposed by Israel since October 9th has exacerbated the situation, severely limiting access to humanitarian aid. The people of Gaza are left grappling with a scarcity of vital resources, including fuel for hospitals and water desalination equipment.

