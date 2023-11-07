Russia’s relentless attacks on Ukrainian troops in the eastern city of Avdiivka entered their fifth consecutive day on Saturday, signaling the intensification of the conflict. The assault, aimed at capturing the strategically important city, has prompted concerns and condemnation from the international community.

While specific details about the scale of the attacks are still emerging, it is clear that Russian forces have not ceased their assault on Avdiivka. Ukrainian city head Vitalii Barabash reported that the enemy has been relentlessly shelling and assaulting positions around the city, exacerbating the dire situation.

In response to the escalating violence, Moscow has reportedly deployed additional troops to encircle Avdiivka. This move indicates the strategic importance Russia places on capturing the city, as it pushes towards achieving its goal of reaching the administrative borders of Donetsk region by the end of the year.

Reports suggest that the fighting has taken a toll on both sides, with Russia experiencing heavy losses. The use of minefields by Ukrainian forces to impede Russia’s advance has been acknowledged, further complicating the situation. Russian soldiers have also complained about the diminished accuracy of their artillery due to worn-out barrels.

The conflict has had a devastating impact on the civilian population of Avdiivka, with the city’s population dwindling to a mere 1,600 residents. As the war enters its second winter, the remaining inhabitants face significant hardships and an uncertain future.

While the United States National Security Council has expressed concern over the ongoing assault, it also noted that the lack of progress by Russian troops is not surprising. This statement reflects the belief that Russia is employing human wave tactics, utilizing poorly trained soldiers without proper equipment or preparation.

The continued assault on Avdiivka not only poses a threat to the region but also exacerbates the already fragile situation between Russia and Ukraine. The international community must come together to condemn these actions and find a peaceful resolution to this devastating conflict.