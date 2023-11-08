Israel’s Continued Shelling Creates Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza Hospitals

The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine has taken a devastating toll on the Gaza Strip, particularly on the healthcare system. Israel’s heavy shelling in the vicinity of several hospitals has caused significant damage and posed a grave threat to the lives of thousands of civilians seeking medical assistance.

Israel’s military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, justified the strikes by accusing Hamas of using hospitals as hiding spots for their weapons and forces. While Hamas has rejected these allegations, the damage inflicted on these healthcare facilities tells a different story. The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed grave concerns about the safety of patients, health workers, and the people seeking shelter in hospitals.

The largest hospital in the Palestinian territory, Al Shifa, has been particularly affected by the intense bombings. The surrounding area has been relentlessly targeted, pushing thousands of people to seek refuge within the hospital’s premises. Gaza’s other health facilities have also faced repeated attacks, resulting in the loss of lives of patients, displaced civilians, and healthcare workers.

The impact of the bombings extends beyond physical damage. With the continuous cut-off of communication and internet services, approximately 2.3 million Gaza civilians are presently unable to access emergency medical services. This third communications blackout since the escalation began further exacerbates the already dire situation on the ground.

The lack of electricity and fuel supply, caused by the destruction of infrastructure, has forced hospitals to shut down or significantly reduce their services. The UN has reported that a total of 39 health facilities have been damaged since the start of the conflict. This means that not only are civilians at risk due to the bombings, but also their access to essential healthcare has been severely compromised.

The humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza demands immediate international attention and action. The WHO has called for an immediate ceasefire, active protection of civilians and healthcare facilities, and respect for International Humanitarian Law. The United Nations estimates that nearly 1.5 million people in Gaza have been internally displaced, further highlighting the urgent need for a resolution to this devastating conflict.

As the violence continues to escalate, it is crucial for the international community to work towards a peaceful resolution that ensures the safety and well-being of all civilians, especially those in need of urgent medical assistance. The people of Gaza cannot afford any more destruction and loss of life.