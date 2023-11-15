A Controversial Proposal: Relocating Gazans to Egypt’s Sinai Peninsula

In a recent development, Israel’s Intelligence Ministry has drafted a proposal to transfer the population of the Gaza Strip to Egypt’s Sinai peninsula. This proposition, which has caused significant controversy, aims to shift the burden of Gaza’s population to Egypt amidst ongoing tensions.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has described the proposal as a mere “concept paper,” emphasizing that it was not intended for implementation. However, the implications of the document have sparked concerns among both Palestinians and Egyptians.

The plan suggests relocating Gaza’s civilian population to temporary tent cities in northern Sinai before constructing permanent settlements and a humanitarian corridor. To maintain security, Israel would establish a security zone within its own borders to prevent the displaced Palestinians from returning. Notably, the proposal does not outline the fate of Gaza after the population transfer.

Unsurprisingly, the Palestinian Authority strongly opposes any form of transfer, declaring it to be a “red line” that must not be crossed. The memories of the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians during Israel’s establishment in 1948 are still fresh in the minds of Palestinians, making this proposal particularly contentious.

Egypt, having previously ruled over Gaza from 1948 to 1967, is apprehensive about becoming the destination for a large influx of Palestinian refugees. President Abdel Fattah El-Sissi has expressed concerns that such a situation would undermine the Palestinian nationalist cause and could lead to security risks in the Sinai, potentially jeopardizing the 1979 peace treaty between Egypt and Israel.

The implications of this proposal extend beyond the immediate geopolitical concerns. The document suggests that countries such as Turkey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and even Canada could potentially contribute financially or offer resettlement for the uprooted Gazans.

However, questions of legitimacy arise regarding the international acceptance of such a relocation plan. The document acknowledges that the proposal might face challenges in terms of international legitimacy. Nevertheless, it argues that the evacuation of the population before further military engagement could potentially result in fewer civilian casualties.

It is important to note that this proposal is not binding and has not been extensively discussed among Israeli security officials. Netanyahu’s office has underlined that the focus remains on weakening Hamas, rather than considering the “day after.” The document dismisses other alternatives such as reinstating the Palestinian Authority in Gaza or supporting a local regime, deeming them ineffective in deterring attacks on Israel.

While the Israeli government downplays the significance of this proposal, it has been reported that Prime Minister Netanyahu has been seeking support from European leaders to exert pressure on Egypt to accept the relocation of Gaza’s population.

Despite the controversial nature of this proposal, it provides a glimpse into the complex dynamics and challenges surrounding the situation in Gaza. As the region grapples with ongoing tensions, finding a just and peaceful resolution remains a daunting task.

