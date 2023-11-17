New Article: Instagram Apologizes for Inappropriate Translations

Meta, the parent company of Instagram, has issued an apology for a translation error that led to the word “terrorist” being added to the biographies of some Palestinian users. The company stated that it had fixed the problem, which caused inappropriate Arabic translations, and expressed sincere apologies for the incident.

In addition to this translation error, Instagram has also faced allegations of suppressing content that supports Palestinians during the Israel-Gaza conflict. Some users have reported being “shadow banned” on the platform, where their posts are intentionally hidden from other users’ feeds. These users claim that their stories referencing the conflict have received fewer views and that their accounts are harder to find in searches.

While Meta acknowledged that a bug affected Stories, it maintained that it was not related to the subject matter of the posts. Shadow banning is a practice employed by online services to restrict the visibility or reach of certain accounts or their content, typically when they violate platform guidelines.

In an effort to increase transparency, Instagram recently introduced a tool that allows users to see if any restrictions have been placed on their account, potentially limiting the visibility of their posts to others. This move was in response to previous incidents where celebrities, such as Bella Hadid, claimed to have been shadow banned on the platform for expressing their views on the Israel-Gaza conflict.

This is not the first time Meta has faced accusations of suppressing pro-Palestinian content. In 2021, the company was accused by Human Rights Watch of removing content related to the Israel-Palestinian conflict. In response, Meta commissioned an independent review by consulting firm Business for Social Responsibility (BSR), which found that Meta’s actions had an adverse impact on the freedom of expression, assembly, political participation, and non-discrimination rights of Palestinian users.

While BSR did not identify intentional bias, it recommended that Meta provide more detailed explanations to users when their posts or accounts are removed. The report also suggested improving language skills among staff in Hebrew and Arabic dialects to prevent future translation errors.

Recently, Meta, along with TikTok, received formal requests from the European Commission to provide more information about their measures to combat disinformation and illegal content following Hamas’ attacks.

In conclusion, while Meta has apologized for the translation error on Instagram, concerns remain regarding allegations of content suppression related to the Israel-Gaza conflict. The company is working to address these issues and improve transparency in its moderation practices to ensure the fair treatment of all users.

(Source: BBC News)