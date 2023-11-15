Tragedy Strikes as Elevator Plunges at Exclusive Bali Resort

In a devastating turn of events, five individuals met a tragic fate when an elevator at a luxurious Bali resort experienced a catastrophic failure, hurtling them 300 feet into a ravine. The incident occurred during the afternoon hours, with two men and three women from the housekeeping staff onboard the ill-fated elevator when disaster struck.

The victims have been identified as Kadek Hardiyanti, 24, Sang Putu Bayu Adi Krisna, 19, Ni Luh Supernigsih, 20, I Wayan Aries Setiawan, 23, and Kadek Yanti Pradewi, 19, all hailing from Indonesia. Heartbreakingly, two individuals lost their lives on impact, while the remaining three succumbed to their injuries later at the hospital.

The Ubud Police Commissioner, Made Uder, revealed that the elevator cable failed due to its inability to withstand the weight it was tasked with bearing. The steel swing rope proving insufficient in its role, causing the elevator to slide downwards at an alarming speed. Regrettably, the safety brake failed to engage, resulting in a devastating accident that claimed the lives of the five occupants.

Public officials, such as Bali’s deputy governor and chair of the Hotel and Restaurant Association Bali, Cok Ace, wasted no time delving into the safety protocols of the Ayuterra Resort. Initial reports suggest that safety documents pertaining to the elevator and its usage were examined in the aftermath of the incident. Notably, this marked the first time such a calamity had transpired at the resort, prompting further investigations into the cause.

The incident has raised numerous concerns regarding the elevator’s operating conditions and the absence of adequate secondary safety measures. Authorities are actively investigating the reasons behind the cable’s sudden snap and the apparent lack of an additional safety mechanism to prevent such a catastrophic fall.

The hotel’s renowned glass elevator, often featured on social media platforms, was a popular mode of transport for both guests and staff members. Connecting the upper floors of the resort to the lower level facilities near the ravine, it offered breathtaking views to those fortunate enough to experience the ride. Unfortunately, this very same elevator became the stage for the unthinkable tragedy that unfolded.

As the investigation into the accident commences, the Ayuterra Resort has taken steps to ensure the well-being of its guests. The affected individuals have been relocated, offering some solace as the resort grapples with this heartbreaking incident. In a gesture of compassion, Linggawati Utomo, the owner of the resort, has pledged to cover the funeral costs for the deceased. Additionally, reports have surfaced suggesting that Mr. Utomo has extended financial support to the families, potentially discouraging legal action against the resort.

Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones during this difficult time. It is our hope that through a comprehensive investigation, lessons can be learned, and measures put in place to prevent such tragedies from happening in the future.

FAQs

1. What caused the elevator accident at the Bali resort?

The elevator accident at the Bali resort was caused by the failure of the steel swing rope, which was unable to support the weight of the elevator, leading to a catastrophic fall.

2. Were there any safety mechanisms in place to prevent the elevator from falling?

Reports suggest that there were no secondary safety mechanisms in place to prevent the elevator from falling down the shaft, contributing to the severity of the incident.

3. What steps has the resort taken to support the victims and their families?

The Ayuterra Resort has relocated its guests and offered to cover the funeral costs of the deceased. It has also reportedly provided financial assistance to the families affected by the tragedy.

4. Will there be an investigation into the accident?

Yes, authorities in Bali have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the elevator accident and to identify any lapses in safety procedures or maintenance.