Rising Domestic Violence in Ukraine: A Consequence of Ongoing Conflict

The conflict in Ukraine has had far-reaching consequences, and one of the most devastating is the surge in domestic violence since mid-2022. According to police data, cases of domestic violence have been increasing as the war drags on, and social workers and officials link this rise to the pressures and traumas of the ongoing conflict.

In January, the body of Liubov Borniakova was found in her home, bearing 75 bruises. It was revealed that she had been repeatedly beaten by her husband, who had deserted from the army and resorted to alcohol abuse. While her case is just one tragic example, it highlights the severity of the issue.

Previously unreported national police data reviewed by Reuters shows that registered cases of domestic violence in Ukraine have seen a significant increase this year. In the first five months alone, cases jumped 51% compared to the same period in 2022 and were over a third higher than the previous record in 2020.

Various experts and professionals in the field attribute this rise to a range of factors, including rising stress, economic hardship, unemployment, and trauma related to the ongoing conflict. Women, in particular, are the victims in the majority of cases.

The situation in Dnipro, a central city in Ukraine, reflects the broader trend. As a central hub and transit point for those fleeing occupied areas and fighting in the east and south, the city has seen an increase in domestic violence cases. A relief center run by the government and United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) for survivors of domestic violence has provided support to 800 people, mostly women, indicating that the issue could be more widespread than official data suggests.

The consequences of the conflict are multifaceted. Displaced individuals often find themselves in unfamiliar places and dependent on their abusers due to financial constraints. Moreover, the resources available to address domestic violence have been stretched thin due to the war. Women’s shelters have been repurposed to house displaced individuals, and funding for gender-based violence has been redirected to defense spending.

The rise in domestic violence cases raises concerns about long-term consequences. Experts and professionals in the field fear that the problem will persist even after the conflict ends, as traumatized troops return from the front lines. The need for comprehensive support services, increased funding, and continued awareness about domestic violence cannot be overstated.

Efforts to combat domestic violence have been made, including judicial reform and the creation of dedicated law enforcement services. However, more needs to be done to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by domestic violence in Ukraine. It is a complex issue that requires a multi-faceted approach, addressing the root causes, providing support services, and raising awareness to create a society that is safe and supportive for all.