New Insights on Israel’s Pursuit of Hamas Leaders in Gaza

Israel’s ongoing offensive in Gaza is focused on eliminating three top Hamas leaders: Mohammed Deif, Marwan Issa, and Yahya Sinwar. These individuals form a secretive military council within Hamas and were responsible for planning and executing the October 7 attack on Israel. With the collapse of a recent truce, Israel remains determined to capture or kill these leaders.

The Israeli Defense Minister, Yoav Gallant, has made it clear that these three men are at the top of Israel’s hit-list. The government aims to shift from all-out war to counter-insurgency operations once they are neutralized. However, eliminating the leadership does not mean an end to the fight against Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has outlined the objectives of the Israeli offensive, which include the destruction of Hamas’ military and governmental capabilities, the release of hostages, and the prevention of future attacks. Achieving these goals necessitates the elimination of the Hamas leadership.

Experts believe that capturing or killing Sinwar, Deif, and Issa would represent a symbolic victory for Israel. However, this task is expected to be long, costly, and without guaranteed success. Israeli troops have swept through less populated areas of Gaza but have yet to confront the heart of Hamas’ command and the densely populated areas of the enclave. Deep tunnels, some as deep as 80 meters, make it difficult to destroy Hamas’ infrastructure from the air.

Michael Eisenstadt, an expert from the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, explains that eliminating these leaders would be a substantive achievement. However, he acknowledges the risk of failure and the potential for an elusive target.

The Israeli military has reported the destruction of 400 tunnel shafts, but this represents only a fraction of Hamas’ underground network. The IDF estimates that approximately 5,000 Hamas fighters have been killed, significantly degrading the group’s overall strength. However, these figures are contested by Hamas officials who dismiss them as Israeli propaganda.

President Joe Biden’s administration recognizes the elimination of Hamas leadership as a more attainable goal for Israel compared to the complete eradication of the group. The long-term consequences of an open-ended conflict would include heavy civilian casualties and the risk of a regional war – a lesson learned from years of battling terrorism.

Israel’s pursuit of the Hamas leadership is driven by its perception of the group as an existential threat. The shock and fear generated by the October 7 attack have galvanized public support for the ongoing offensive. The nation views Hamas as part of a broader Iran-backed axis that directly threatens its survival.

While capturing Sinwar would be a significant accomplishment, the complexity of the conflict, including house-to-house combat and fighting within the labyrinth of tunnels, means that bringing an end to the Hamas threat will take time. Israel remains determined in its mission to neutralize the leadership and secure its objectives.