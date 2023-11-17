Exploring the Challenges of Israel’s Engagement in Gaza

Amidst growing concerns about the long and bloody insurgency that Israel may face in Gaza, experts are highlighting the importance of a credible post-war plan to avoid a prolonged conflict and move towards the establishment of a Palestinian state. The lack of consensus on the future administration of Gaza has raised fears that Israel could become entangled in a security operation akin to Iraq and Afghanistan.

As Israel tightens its control over northern Gaza, there are legitimate concerns that disregarding the lessons from previous military invasions could lead to increased militancy and radicalization among the Palestinian population. If Hamas is toppled, its infrastructure destroyed, and its economy ruined, the result could be an enraged population taking up arms against Israeli troops. This would likely result in a protracted and violent insurgency.

While there is a consensus among Israel, the United States, and many Arab states that Hamas should be ousted, there is disagreement on what should replace it. Some suggest that a revitalized Palestinian Authority (PA) could take a greater role in governing Gaza, but the credibility of the current PA leadership has been compromised by its loss of control over Gaza to Hamas in 2007 and allegations of corruption and incompetence.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed skepticism about the PA taking charge of Gaza, asserting that the Israeli military is the only force capable of eliminating Hamas and preventing terrorism from resurfacing. Nevertheless, this viewpoint has faced criticism, with experts arguing that it fails to address the underlying political issues that drive the conflict.

Mohammed Dahlan, a former security chief for Gaza, has been suggested as a potential leader for a post-war government. However, he emphasizes the need for a clear political path and rejects the idea of governing a broken territory without a tangible solution. Without a clear vision from Israel, the international community, or the U.S., the situation in Gaza remains unstable.

U.S. President Joe Biden has cautioned Netanyahu against occupying Gaza, stressing the importance of a realistic exit strategy. Concerns about high civilian casualties and radicalization leading to the emergence of new militant groups have also been raised. Some Gazans interviewed have expressed their readiness to take up arms if Hamas fighters are eliminated, highlighting the complexities of the situation.

Efforts to develop a post-war plan for Gaza are still in the early stages, with discussions involving the Palestinian Authority, regional partners, and allies such as Egypt, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. The U.S. administration aims for a two-state solution that unifies the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. However, concrete steps and a restart of talks have yet to be proposed.

As Israel’s engagement in Gaza continues, it is critical for all stakeholders to recognize the challenges involved and work towards a comprehensive and inclusive solution. Without a clear and credible post-war plan, the risk of a protracted insurgency and continued violence looms large.

(Source: Reuters)