New Strategies and Measures Arise in Europe to Address Climate Protests

Following a growing surge of direct action protests demanding urgent government action against climate change, European countries are implementing new approaches to curb these protests. In France and Germany, authorities are resorting to wiretaps, GPS tracking, and preventative detention to monitor and control activists.

The increase in direct action protests has caused disruptions across Europe. Major motorways in Britain have experienced roadblocks, oil installations in Germany have been targeted, and clashes between activists and police over water usage in France have resulted in injuries. Concerned about the escalation of these protests, German states and the French government are leveraging legal powers often used against organized crime and extremist groups to combat them.

Data from Berlin police reveal that they have spent countless hours addressing incidents related to groups such as “The Last Generation” and “Extinction Rebellion.” Moreover, German authorities have employed preventative detention to halt protestors, even holding individuals for up to 30 days without charge. France recently passed new surveillance and detention laws, including the prohibition of attaching oneself to property.

Both German and British governments have stated that their response to these protests is necessary to prevent criminal actions that could cause harm. While the German government considers climate activists to be primarily non-extremist, Bavaria and Brandenburg are considering classifying prominent groups like “The Last Generation” as criminal organizations. These investigations involve intensive surveillance, including telephone intercepts, GPS tracking, and property searches. The Last Generation denies any criminal involvement, asserting that they openly participate in protests and announce events beforehand.

The measures taken by German authorities include raids on the homes of prominent group leaders and shutting down their website to impede fundraising efforts. If outlawed, supporting the group could result in jail time under German law. Bavaria, in particular, has employed preventative custody for climate activists over 80 times in the past year and a half, with at least one activist being held for 30 days. However, the specific details surrounding these detentions and the reasons for them have not been disclosed.

These recent developments reflect the efforts of European countries to manage the impact of direct action protests on climate change. While some argue that such actions are necessary in the absence of effective protest strategies, others raise concerns about the potential infringement on civil liberties. As countries coordinate their efforts to monitor and respond to these activists, intelligence sharing and close cooperation between European governments and law enforcement agencies are likely occurring.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Why are European countries cracking down on climate protests?



A: European countries are implementing measures to curb climate protests due to disruptions caused by these direct action demonstrations, which have impacted transportation and critical infrastructure.

Q: How are German states and France addressing climate protests?



A: German states are widely using wiretaps, GPS tracking, and preventative detention to monitor and deter activists. France has recently passed new surveillance and detention laws aimed at addressing these protests.

Q: Are European countries coordinating their efforts to handle climate activists?



A: It is unclear whether there is direct coordination between European countries regarding climate activists. However, intelligence sharing and information exchanges among law enforcement agencies are common practice.

Q: Is the Last Generation group being targeted in Germany?



A: The Last Generation group is currently under investigation in Germany, with Bavarian authorities considering classifying them as a criminal organization. This investigation involves extensive surveillance and legal measures.

Q: How do activists justify direct action protests?



A: Activists argue that direct action protests are a response to the failure of other protest strategies and are inspired by historical movements such as the fight for women’s suffrage and civil rights.